Automotive Headliner (OE) Market will going to be Worth US$ 17 Bn by the End of 2026

Automotive Headliner (OE) Market – Snapshot

Automotive headliner is the covering provided on the inside of the vehicle roof. The automotive industry has witnessed a consistent rise in demand for good interior esthetics and hence, automakers have been constantly working to design more comfy and cozy vehicle interiors. OEMs are continuously developing different types of headliner with integral slots for audio system and air vents in order to meet the increased customer demand for cabin comfort and convenience. Headliner substrate can be manufactured from thermoplastics or thermoset according to specific applications. Different types of fabrics are utilized as a laminate material for enhanced esthetics. Automotive headliners are manufactured from cushions and fabrics, as they possess good absorption property of vibration and sound; furthermore, they protect the occupants of the vehicle from injury caused due to direct impact on the roof of the vehicle. Fabric material, currently, holds a considerable share of the automotive headliner (OE) market. Materials such as leather, Miko, and Alcantara are used in premium vehicles for laminating the headliner.

Vehicle interior has been a key factor that generates considerable appeal among vehicle owners, as it enhance the comfort and ergonomics of the vehicle. Headliners play a major role in enhancing the esthetic appearance of the vehicle interiors. Changing lifestyle and demand for simple, convenient, and posh interiors are likely to propel the automotive headliner (OE) market at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Rise in per capita income in developing economies and increased disposable income have fueled the demand for high-end and luxury cars, which in turn is projected to boost the demand for automotive headliner in the near future. A majority of luxury car owners prefer headliners owing to their elegant appearance, style, and design. Automotive headliners absorb the noise produced on the roof due to air resistance while driving the vehicle, which enhances the demand for automotive headliners in all passenger vehicles. The vibration and sound produced on the roof of the vehicle in rains is also absorbed by the headliner, which isolates the passenger and driver cabin. Almost all vehicles, except a few commercial vehicles, are equipped with automotive headliners.

The global automotive headliner (OE) market has been segmented based on Substrate, Laminating Material, vehicle type, and region. Based on substrate, the market has been segregated into thermoplastics and thermoset. The thermoplastic segment dominates the automotive headliner (OE) market, and it is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Light weighting of components for enhanced fuel efficiency has been a dominating trend; however, there are several advantages offered by thermoplastics for automotive applications such as resistance to heat, wear, sunlight, and fuels and chemicals. This, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for thermoplastics during the forecast period.

Fabric material is widely employed as a laminating material for headliners. Fabric material offers durability. Additionally, it is a stain-resistant carpet material, which offers anti-static and moisture-proof properties. Therefore, the fabric material segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rise in sales of premium sedan vehicles and SUVs is anticipated to propel the demand for materials such as leather and Miko.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive headliner (OE) market has been classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Demand for headliner is likely to increase during the forecast period owing to continuous increase in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, the passenger vehicle segment has been divided into hatchback, sedan, and utility vehicle. Increase in popularity of utility vehicles among the youth population, increased daily commute by working class people from suburban areas near metropolitan cities, carpooling, and increase in purchasing power of consumers are likely to boost the utility vehicle sub-segment, which in turn is driving the automotive headliner (OE) market.

In terms of region, the global automotive headliner (OE) market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Geographical analysis is based on production trends, political reforms, regulation changes, and demand. Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive headliner (OE) market owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is expected to hold more than 39% share of the global market. Rise in vehicle production across the region is anticipated to boost the automotive headliner (OE) market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for premium vehicles and rapid expansion of OEMs in China, India, and South Korea are fuelling the automotive headliner (OE) market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global automotive headliner (OE) market are expected to benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with other global players. Launch of new models and constant changes in vehicles by the key automakers has been driving the demand for vehicles since the last decade. These players have strong global presence, firm establishments, and diverse product portfolios. Prominent players operating in the global automotive headliner (OE) market include Adient plc. Atlas Roofing Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Harodite Industries, Howa-Tramico, IAC Group, Industrialesud S.p.a., Lear Corporation, Motus Integrated Technologies, Sage Automotive Interiors, SMS Auto Fabrics, Toray Plastics, Inc. Toyota Boshoku Corporation, UGN Inc., and Freudenberg Performance Materials.