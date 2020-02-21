Automotive Labels Market 2019 Global Emerging Technologies, Top Key Leaders, Recent Trends, Industry Growth, Size and Segments by Forecast To 2022

Labels in Automotive are fairly straightforward. They are labels which are printed on any number of materials and attached to an automotive component to provide identification of the part, usage information and for security. These labels always accompany original manufacturer’s parts and are normally indicative of the same, Market Research Future has performed a thorough analysis of the global automotive label market for the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. Findings in the report indicate growth of the market at a stable CAGR of 5% during the review period. This is expected to yield a forecasted market value of approximately USD 8.05 Bn by the end of 2022.

Key Players

Competitors that have been identified for their role in the global Labels in Automotive market have been included in MRFR’s report. Market leading players included are UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland), Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc. (U.S), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Precision Contract Manufacturing (U.S), Lewis Labels Products Corp. (U.S), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S), 3M (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Dunmore (U.S.) and others.

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s segmentation of the global Labels in Automotive market has been segmented on the basis of vital factors such as purpose, mechanism, identification, application, and region. Purpose of Labels in Automotive has been segmented into branding labels, warning & safety labels, inventory labels, and dome labels.

Mechanism has been segmented into in-mold, glue-applied, heat transfer, and pressure sensitive.

Identification of Labels in Automotive has been segmented into barcode, RFID, hologram, and others.

Applications of Labels in Automotive include chassis labels, interior labels, exterior labels, and engine component labels.

Regional Analysis

Key regions included in the market report are South America, the Middle East, and Africa, North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow to be the largest regional market across the globe. The region has a sizable population which is swiftly urbanizing. The result of this is increased personal disposable income which has further resulted in the high demand for automotive vehicles. The increasing demand for smart labels and eco-friendly label production techniques in the region will likely drive the regions market growth over the forecast period. South America also displays a similar market growth pattern. Developing countries like Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, China, and India are key country-level markets with huge potential for growth. These countries are also establishing themselves as an automotive production hub which further drives the Labels in Automotive market in these regions.

Labels in Automotive fulfill an important function. They assure customers that they are receiving original parts and also make it easier for the order of new replacement automotive components as required. These labels are often developed to withstand harsh environments. The market for Labels in Automotive is growing inevitably as the demand for automotive vehicles rises exponentially. Moreover, the increasing demand for smart labels such as barcodes and RFID for identification and information is expected to propel the growth of the global Labels in Automotive market. Additionally, the demand for eco-friendly label production has also grown significantly and as such will be a significant driver of the global Labels in Automotive market. The growing demand for automotive vehicles across the globe is somewhat responsible for the increasing demand for Labels in Automotive. Emerging economies display huge potential and are also key propellors of the Labels in Automotive market during the review period.

Notably, the rising cost of raw materials is expected to challenge market growth over the review period. Development of new and cheaper materials may mitigate this to some degree.

