Baby Jumper Market: Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2018 – 2026

A baby jumper is a device that is used by babies to exercise and play. It consists of a hoop suspended by an elastic strap. A baby jumper consists of a hard plastic frame and a fabric seat with a two-leg hole. With fast-paced, modernized lifestyle and emergence of nuclear families, consumers across the globe are actively seeking safe and convenient products for babies and infants. Moreover, increase in the number of working women is anticipated to fuel the demand for baby jumpers in the near future. The number is expected to increase further in the near future, owing to surge in the participation of women in labor force is expected to fuel the demand during forecast period.

Various regulatory bodies, such as the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), have enforced standards and regulations to ensure that baby jumpers protect babies from safety hazards. The quality of baby jumpers has been improved over the time in order to match the standards set by ASTM. Parents are increasingly depending on these high-quality baby jumpers. This has led to increase in the demand for baby jumpers. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding child health and fitness is also boosting the baby jumper market.

Negligence of caretakers as well as parents can lead to injuries and accidents caused to babies such as falling out and tipping off. Incidences of entrapment of limbs have been recorded over the last few years. This factor is likely to hamper the global baby jumper market during the forecast period. High manufacturing costs led by numerous quality checks is a major challenge for the baby jumper market. This factor is anticipated to hamper the baby jumper market during forecast period.

The baby jumper market can be classified based on product, material, and distribution channel. In terms of product, the market can be divided into portable and non-portable. Based on material, the baby jumper market can be divided into plastic and wooden. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into online and offline. The offline segment can be sub-categorized into supermarkets and retail stores. The online segment is expected to grow owing to increasing adaptation rate of mobile phones

The global baby jumper market can be segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe,Middle East & Africa, and South America. In Asia Pacific, robust growth in the birth rate across the region expected to gain the baby jumper market in the coming years. In addition to this, rapid growth in urbanization and penetration of innovative product in the market are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. In North America, rise in awareness about the product is expected to boost the baby jumper market. In Europe, rise in disposable income, and purchasing power of parents are expected to dominate the regional market. Moreover, Increase in the penetration of e-commerce sites that provide wide range of baby jumper products is anticipated to fuel the demand during forecast period. In Middle East and Africa, the rise in standard of living among the end-users has promoted for the usage of essential baby care products. This is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Celebrities endorsing for product in the region is expect to fuel the sales of baby jumper in South America.

Leading players operating in the global baby jumper market are Baby Trends, Chicco, Kids II, Fisher Price, Disney Consumer Products (DCP), Dream On Me Inc., Combi Corporation, Mothercare PLC (MTC.L), Delta Enterprise Corp., Mamas & Papas, KidCo, Inc., and Kolcraft Enterprises, Inc.

