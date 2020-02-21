Bitter Melon Supplement Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2026

The report “Bitter Melon Supplement Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Bitter Melon Extract: Market Outlook

The bitter melon extract is the extract obtained from the bitter melon fruit that is grown widely in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean. Due to the bitterness of the bitter melon extract, they are unpalatable for most of people. But there are significant medicinal advantages of the bitter melon extract, which is why they are grown so extensively. The fruit of bitter melon is extracted, concentrated, purified and then dried to obtain the extract. The extraction process of the bitter melon extract is carried out by two different methods. The active components of the fruit are acquired in the bitter melon extract by the extraction processes. It also has a wide array of vitamins and minerals that are essential for the humans. Along with these nutrients they also have antioxidant properties that make the bitter melon extract very beneficial. The extract is present commercially only in the form of the powder which is being used mostly commercially to produce products that can be easily available to the consumers.

The bitter melon extract due to its bitterness is incorporated in the form of supplements that can be consumed by individuals to get the benefits of the medicinal properties of bitter melon extract.

Health Benefits of Bitter melon extract beating the unpalatability

The bitter melon extract has been used for many years in the Asian countries but not on a commercial purpose. A lot of research work has brought the bitter melon extracts on a commercial platform. The bitter melon extract has been proved to be a natural insulin has known to reduce the blood glucose level in people suffering from diabetes. Also, research has shown that the bitter melon extract has effects on the breast cancer patients. The consumption of the bitter melon extract on a regular basis is said to reduce certain types of cancer risks in a person. They are also being used in cosmetic products due to the compounds that help in brightening the skin.

The bitter melon extract is also known to reduce cholesterol and have many skin and hair benefits. But these properties have not yet been proved and research is going extensively to prove these properties present in the bitter melon extract. It is thus mixed with other herbal extracts and used for medicinal purposes.

Bitter melon Extract: Segmentation

The global Bitter Melon Extract market is segmented on the basis of Nature, Processing and Sales Channel.

On the basis of nature, the global Bitter Melon Extract market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of processing, the global Bitter Melon Extract market has been segmented as-

Cold-press extraction

Solvent extraction

On the basis of sales channel, the global Bitter Melon Extract market has been segmented as-

B2B For industry use Beverages – Tea Nutraceuticals Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics and personal care B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty stores Medical stores Online retailers



Bitter melon Extract: Key Players

Some of the leading players of global Bitter melon extract market include Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Bizen Chemical Co., Ltd., Amsar Pvt. Ltd., Kingherbs Ltd., Nutragreen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Runherb Corp., Human Nutramax, Inc..

Bitter melon Extract: Opportunities

The bitter melon extract was not popular on a commercial basis due to many people being unfamiliar of its properties. But due to a large number of research being carried on the medicinal properties of bitter melon extract, it is being used in commercial purposes such as in dietary supplements. The bitter melon extract is also incorporated with other components to be used in the pharmaceutical industry. Many tea flavors are also available with infusions of other flavors to avoid the bitterness of the bitter melon extract but at the same time benefit from its properties.

A lot of research is being carried out in the cosmetic industry to benefit from the bitter melon extract components. Few creams are already available in the market but there is a lot more research going on for these cosmetics.

Cancer research is extensively going on bitter melon extracts due to positive results seen on the primary research that were carried out.

Bitter melon extract: Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on the modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sale of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our Bitter melon extract market report include:

An overview, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Bitter melon extract market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Bitter melon extract market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this Bitter melon extract market

