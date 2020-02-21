Blockchain in Security Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global Blockchain in Security Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

A blockchain is a decentralized database system that is managed autonomously using a peer-to-peer network and a distributed time stamping server. Blockchain technology allows for keeping track record of each Bitcoin transaction that has been executed. The blocks which keep records are added to the blockchain in a linear and chronological order. The technology has an ability to perform financial operations instantaneously though permissioned ledgers which are distributed uniformly.

Blockchain in Security market is expected to grow from USD 178.37 million in 2017 to USD 1572.46 million by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.73% during the forecast period. The growing need for reduction in error handling and reconciliation, rising demand for improved contractual performance with smart cards, and increased automation with data integrity and security are some of the factors driving the growth of blockchain in security market.

Key players

The prominent players in the blockchain in security market have been identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. The major vendors of the market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (UK), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Cyber Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (India), Empirica S.A. (Poland), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Intel (US), Bitfury (US), Cegeka (Netherlands), Earthport (UK), Guardtime (Estonia), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Chain (US), Huawei (China), BlockCypher (US), Symbiont (US), BigchainDB (Germany), Applied Blockchain (UK), RecordsKeeper (Gibraltar), Blockpoint (US), Auxesis Group (India), BTL Group (Canada), Blockchain Foundry (Singapore), AlphaPoint (US), AWS (US), and Factom (US).

Regional Analysis

The global Blockchain in Security Market is estimated to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of blockchain in security is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the blockchain in security market from 2019 to 2023 owing to strong foundation in finance and commerce sector that is witnessing rapid implementation of blockchain technology for financial transactions and data storage. Furthermore, high concentration of market players in the region and availability of proficient technical expertise drive cross-business collaboration and blockchain interoperability.

