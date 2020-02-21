Cannula Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2023

Cannula is a hollow tube with a retractable, sharp inner core inserted into an artery or a vein, or another body cavity to draw off fluid or to introduce medication intravenously. Increasing number of surgeries and minimally invasive procedures coupled with rising patient pool and improving health care infrastructure and conditions in emerging economies are some of the major reasons driving the cannula market.

Cannula market is segmented depending upon the types of cannula for diverse applications, sizes of the cannula and the material used for its manufacture. According to the types of cannula, the market has been segmented into six major segments which include:

Cardiac cannula

Vascular cannula

Arthroscopy cannula

Dermatology cannula

Nasal cannula

Others

Cardiac cannula accounts for the major share in the cannula market majorly due to high prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases and large number of hospital admissions associated with cardiac conditions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases lead to maximum number of deaths globally accounting for approximately 17.5 million deaths in 2012, representing 31% of the deaths. Moreover, Heart Foundation, Australia stated that cardiovascular diseases is one of the major reasons for hospitalizations and resulted in 523,805 hospitalizations between 2011 – 2012 and played a secondary role in other 800,000 hospitalizations in Australia. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with excessive hospitalizations and associated morbidity and mortality rate is leading to increased demand for cardiac cannula in intravenous drug delivery.

On the basis of size of cannula the market has been differentiated as follows:

Orange (14G)

Grey (16G)

Green (18G)

Pink (20G)

Blue (22G)

Yellow (24G)

Violet (26G)

The variation of different colors decide the size of the cannula, for instance, orange color represents the cannula of 14G while Green and Blue represents cannula of sizes 18G and 22 G respectively. The usage of various size cannulae depends on the patient age and physique and the application of the cannula. The smaller the gauge of cannula, the larger is the diameter and the faster the flow of fluid. For instance, blue colored cannulae allows a fluid flow rate of 36 ml per minute and is usually preferred for infants and children because of their small size and for patients who have veins that are complicated to cannulate, including the cancer and elderly patients. These cannulae are majorly used to infuse antibiotics, normal saline and anti-coagulant medications, such as heparin.

On the basis of material used for construction of cannula, the market has been categorized into three types which include:

Plastic

Metal

Silicone

Silicone material is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cannula market. Non-irritant nature of material is the major factor which is leading to growth of the silicone cannula market. Additionally, this type of cannula is more flexible and soft, making its application more comfortable and manageable for the health care professional as well as patients.

Geographically, the cannula market has been differentiated into four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The major market players operating in cannula market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Sorin Group, Edward Lifescience Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Smiths Medical, and Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG.