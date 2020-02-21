Caulk Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2026

Caulk is a type of filler material used to create insulating or waterproof seal between building materials. It is employed in various applications such as filling cracks or gaps around kitchen tiles, doors, plumbing and pipes, windows, concrete, glass, gutter, and roofing. It helps prevent water or air from seeping into building materials.

The global caulk market categorized into following types: form and by product type. Based on form, the global caulk market can be bifurcated into latex caulk and silicone caulk. Demand for latex caulk is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period primarily due to its properties ease of application and ease of replacement than silicone caulk. Latex caulk can be applied on porous and nonporous surfaces. It can be easily cleaned with soap and water. Latex caulk is ideally suited to fill hard gaps. Demand for latex caulk is anticipated to decline in extreme temperature applications during the forecast period. Silicone caulk is ideally suited for non-porous surfaces and lasts longer in extreme temperature applications. Based on product type, the global caulk market can be divided into siliconized acrylic, polymer, silicone polymer, paintable silicone, butyl rubber, caulking chord, elastomeric sealant, adhesive caulk, and polyurethane. Siliconized acrylic and polymer caulk are used in filling gaps in kitchen and bath or tub applications, while polyurethane and silicone caulk are employed in concrete slab applications. Silicone and siliconized acrylic are used in glass surfaces, while butyl rubber is used in outdoor and gutter applications. Polymer caulk is employed in metal, masonry, and asphalt roofing applications.

Rise in demand for durable adhesive & sealants, typically in the building & construction industry and industrial applications, is driving the caulk market. Additionally, increase in repair activities in fenestration and roofing, transportation, and DIY applications is one of the factors anticipated to propel the caulk market during the forecast period. Most solvent based caulks emit VOC. This is estimated to restrain the market due to the rise in implementation of stringent regulations on VOCs during the forecast period. However, growth in demand for environmentally-friendly products in order to seek certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED program is encouraging manufacturers to produce water-based caulk products. This is projected to provide lucrative opportunities to caulk producers during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The caulk market in North America is fragmented, as the top three manufacturers operate in varied product segments. Of late, the U.S. has been recording positive sales of caulk compared to Canada. Canada is largely dependent on older, less-costly sealant technologies and has slower growth rate in terms of industrial production and construction activity vis-à-vis the U.S. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is the leading region of the caulk market owing to the significant expansion of end-use industries such as building & construction and automotive in the region. China holds the major share of the caulk market in Asia Pacific in terms of consumption. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to caulk manufacturers in the near future, led by the boom in real estate construction and rapid industrialization. North America and Europe are mature regions. Manufacturers are striving to develop bio-based caulk products owing to the rise in environmental concerns and implementation of stringent regulations. This is expected to further drive the caulk market in these regions during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are growing economies. The caulk market in these regions is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to the rise in repair and renovation activities in construction.

Key players operating in the caulk market are HENKEL CORPORATION, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Industrial Caulk & Seal Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.