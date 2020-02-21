Ceiling Microphone (Systems) Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2026

For conferencing setups, having a good audio solution that provides clear voice intelligibility is crucial in most modern work environments, especially when conferencing with remote participants in high-stake conversations. A good conferencing solution is necessary for every organization, regardless of the size of the organization. Bad audio may lead to inefficient collaboration, with lowered comprehension, and increased chances of intentions being misunderstood. Inefficient collaboration may lead to poor results. A ceiling microphone setup, containing either one or multiple ceiling microphones within the room, enables a clean setup that is capable of picking up audio from the entire room, without the need for additional wires or cables. Ceiling microphones are capable of picking up audio from 360 degrees, and are ideal for conferencing, presentations, or collaboration with remote participants.

As more companies are opting for conference rooms that are reconfigurable with flexible seating arrangements, overhead ceiling microphones provide ease of use without the necessity of microphones requiring wiring or batteries that require recharging. Ceiling microphone systems market provide a cleaner presentation of the conference room, with the system capable of capturing audio from any direction regardless of the size of the room. Besides, there is less or no unnecessary clutter or visible wires on the tabletop.

Innovations in the field of microphones and digital signal processing technology have dealt with drawbacks such as background room noise and low signal-to-noise ratio, and have made modern ceiling microphones comparative in quality as dedicated microphones in conference scenarios. Ceiling microphone systems market are compatible with digital signal processing (DSP), systems allowing the microphone systems to fully integrate into existing audio visual (AV) environments. Digital signal processing systems enable safeguards that clean up the sound signals from microphone systems that detract from a conference call, including acoustic echo, background noise, feedback, and volume fluctuations. Developments in technology allow for better audio quality in ceiling microphone systems market such as Instant Adaptation Echo Cancellation, Automatic Noise Suppression (ANS), Automatic Gain Control (ACG), Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC), and Frequency Gating, tailored for voice clarity and reduction of extraneous noise.

A key driver for the ceiling microphone systems market is increase in number of innovative startups and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) whose business models often depend on collaborative efforts between the headquarters and on-field marketing executives.

The ceiling microphone systems market can be segmented based on mounting type, end-user, enterprise size, application, and region. The ceiling microphone systems market based on mounting type is segmented into hanging microphone models, gooseneck microphone models, and flush mounted models. Further, the hanging microphone models segment can be bifurcated into single element or tri element microphones. The ceiling microphone systems market can be segmented based on application into audio & video teleconferencing, distance learning, surveillance, ambient room miking, courtroom activities, and surgical procedures. The market based on end-user can be divided into educational institutes, corporate boardrooms, military command & briefing centers, corporate training rooms, auditoriums, museums, and hospitals. The market segmented by enterprise size can be categorized into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Furthermore, in terms of country the U.S., Canada, China, and India are expected to show significant growth in the ceiling microphone systems market due to the increasing rate of incorporation of startups.

Major players in the global ceiling microphone systems market are ClearOne Inc., XMOS Limited, Andrea Electronics Corporation, TOA Corporation, GRAS Sound & Vibration A/S., Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Phoenix Audio Technologies, Polycom, Inc., Acoustic Magic, Shure Incorporated, Piezotronics, Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG.

