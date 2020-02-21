Chlamydia Diagnostics Market Analysis, Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast to 2026

Chlamydia is a commonly occurring sexually transmitted infection. It is usually treated by antibiotic medications such as azithromycin and erythromycin. However, if the infection is not treated, it can lead to severe or chronic conditions. In developed and developing countries, spending on chlamydia infection treatment is increasing due to rise in awareness about complications related to the disease and surge in spending on personal health care.

According to the United Nations International Conference on Population & Development held in Cairo, global statistics reveal a high burden of maternal and infant morbidity and mortality. Rise in prevalence of chlamydia infections among pregnant women is leading to problems such as miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, preterm births, neonatal conjunctivitis, neonatal pneumonia, and other potential effects. This rise in mortality has been a major factor responsible for increased research on understanding the link between pregnancy and chlamydia infections. This has led to rise in number of screenings for chlamydia infections in pregnant women, which in turn fuels the growth of the global chlamydia diagnostics market.

Government initiatives and favorable reimbursements for chlamydia screening are factors anticipated to increase the rate of chlamydia screening in the next few years. These favorable reimbursement policies are expected to propel the global chlamydia diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Demand for diagnostic tests that are efficient in providing rapid results with high sensitivity and specificity is significantly high among physicians, diagnostic labs, and hospitals across the world. Demand for cost-effective therapeutics is also high. Cost of diagnostic tests and therapeutics has a major impact in emerging economies, where inexpensive diagnostic tests and therapeutics are preferred. Demand for inexpensive diagnostic tests and therapeutics for the treatment of chlamydia infections is high in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil, as several substitutes for diagnostic tests are available in the chlamydia diagnostics market. Awareness about chlamydia infection diagnostic tests is extremely low in countries in Africa. Hence, companies are facing challenges with regards to chlamydia diagnostics market penetration. This, in turn, restrains the chlamydia diagnostics market in the region.

The global chlamydia diagnostics market can be segmented based on test type, end-user, and region. In terms of test type, the chlamydia diagnostics market can be segmented into nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT), direct fluorescent tests, and others. Based on end-user, the global chlamydia diagnostics market can be segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers. In terms of region, the global chlamydia diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is projected to continue to dominate the chlamydia diagnostics market during the forecast period. Increase in health care awareness, reimbursement facilities for chlamydia diagnostics along with significant health care spending in overall national budgets, early availability of advanced technologies, and higher penetration of research activities across the country are expected to drive the chlamydia diagnostics market in the region. Asia Pacific has a high incidence rate of infectious diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases, blood infections, and diarrheal infections. Demand for affordable diagnostic kits is high in India and China, followed by countries in Southeast Asia. This is attributed to strong preventive measures adopted by the governments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Diagnostic tests that provide faster and specific results at point-of-care and outpatient settings are preferred by physicians in the region. Demand for rapid diagnostic kits is also fueled by the lack of expertise and knowledge about laboratory settings and poor health care infrastructure in the region. Several local governments is Asia Pacific have tie-ups with rapid diagnostic kits manufacturers and depend upon contract manufacturing for regular supply of these kits. Moreover, several patients in the region depend upon government programs for diagnostic tests.

Key players in the global chlamydia diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio Rad laboratories, DiaSorin SpA, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, bioMerieux, Siemens AG, and Becton Dickinson and Company.