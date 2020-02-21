Clay Blocks Market :Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

Clay blocks are lightweight, green building products used in building long-lasting homes. Clay blocks stay cool in summer and warm in winter. These are cost-effective, eco-friendly, and consumes low energy. Clay blocks high thermal insulating properties. Clay blocks are light in weight and energy efficient. These also have high compressive strength, thermal insulation, and sound insulation. Clay blocks have lifespan of more than 100 years and require limited maintenance. These blocks regulate the temperature and air humidity and provide a pleasant indoor climate. This eliminates the need for air-conditioning systems.

Clay blocks are chiefly used to build external walls. Clay blocks can be used in lintels, wall tiles, mortar, parge coat (thin coating of polymeric mortar) and variety of firings. These blocks allow on-site design changes. Clay block construction is considered a strong method of building houses. In this construction method, block walls initially are kept hollow, with steel reinforcing bars running through it at regular spacing.

In terms of product type, the global clay blocks market can be segmented into non-load bearing blocks, load bearing blocks, grinded blocks, and special thermal insulated blocks. Based on application, the market can be categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. Clay blocks are a preferred choice in new construction and renovation activities. Clay blocks can be employed in internal and external walls. Clay blocks find applications in lintels, wall tiles, mortar, and a variety of fixings.

Rise in requirement of clay blocks in the residential sector and increase in renovation activities across the globe propel the demand for these blocks across the globe. Low maintenance cost and long shelf life are primary factors driving the clay blocks market. Economic development and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are anticipated to fuel the clay blocks market in the near future. Additionally, technological advancement and increase in product innovation are anticipated to propel the market. High investment in infrastructure development by various governments in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is estimated to drive the clay blocks market.

The global clay blocks market expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization is fuelling the global clay blocks market. Asia Pacific accounts for a large share of the global clay blocks market. It is also a rapidly growing region of the market. Increase in construction and renovation activities, especially in China and India, is driving the clay blocks market in Asia Pacific.

North America is a major region of the global clay blocks market owing to rise in renovation activities in the region, especially in the U.S. Consumers are increasingly adopting green building materials. This is a key factor propelling the demand for clay block in North America. Germany and other countries in Eastern Europe boosting the clay blocks market in Europe. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to expand in the next few years due to recent economic developments and rise in investment in construction projects in these regions.

Key players operating in the global clay blocks market include Wienerberger AG, Fornaci Scanu SpA, MRF Bricks, and Paul Bricks.