Coffee Pods Market Advanced Technology, Future Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Coffee Pods Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing awareness about the health-related benefits of coffee, availability of different variety, flavors, formats, convenience, price and time efficiency are the main factors which are driving the growth in the global coffee pods market. Moreover, the demand for coffee is rising due to growing awareness among people about the negative impacts of soft drinks. However, several environmental conditions affecting coffee pods and increasing cost of the basic ingredients like coffee beans and sugar hinders the market growth. Coffee pods are like tea bags which is used to brew coffee for a single serve. There is only a single difference between them and that is of shape; a coffee pod is round in shape. The coffee pods make the brewing process simple and also reduces coffee brewing time.

These pods contain coffee in a fixed amount and flavors, therefore, they maintain the same taste and also reduces preparation time of coffee. There are various types of coffee pods are available in the market that includes Paper coffee pods, K-cups, and T-discs. Coffee pods have one-time-use and disposable features and which is one of the main features responsible for the growing demand for coffee pods among customers.

The regional analysis of Global Coffee Pods Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

§ Soft coffee

§ Hard coffee

§ Capsules

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Nestlé, Kraft Foods, LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA, Keurig Green Mountain, Coffechino, DUNKIN’ DONUTS, ETHICAL COFFEE COMPANY, The Folger Coffee Company, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Melitta coffee pods, Seattle’s Best Coffee, STARBUCKS and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Coffee Pods Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

