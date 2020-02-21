Coke Market Report 2019| Top 4 Foremost Manufactures-ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, Tata Steel

Coke Market report profiles topmost manufactures operating (ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, Tata Steel, Sun Energy, JSW Group, United States Steel, BlueScope, ABC , Gujarat NRE , Hickman, Williams & Company, Mid-Continent Coal and Company, Haldia , Baosteel, Ansteel, Wisco, Risun, Sunlight Coking, Taiyuan Coal Gasfication, Shanxi Coking Coal, Lubao-Group, Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, and Recent Developments. Coke industry report firstly introduced the Coke basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region Coke market conditions, including the product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply, demand,6 year forecast (2019-2025), market growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Highbrow of Coke Market: is made by destructive distillation of a blend of selected Bituminous coals (called Coking coal or Metallurgical coal) in special high temperature ovens in the absence of oxygen until a greater part of the volatile matter is driven off.

The industry is held by China, India and Japanese companies. China became the biggest producer and exporter of metallurgical coke many years ago. China has the world’s largest steel output. As a result, China has become the world’s largest consumer.

China has the world’s largest coke production capacity, also the most manufacturers, industry concentration is very low. Because the downstream customers are relatively single, mostly for contract manufacturing.

However, as the global demand for metallurgical coke is declining, which indirectly results in the price of metallurgical coke dropping. Especially in 2015, it mainly affected by the declining downstream steel industry market. Manufacturers have long been in a negative profit position. However, with the 2017 steel market picking-up. The increase in downstream demand led to a rebound in market prices.

As the steel industry in China reshuffled, excess capacity was continuously removed. The overall operating rate has been improved. We estimate that Metallurgical consumption will continues to increase at a rate of 1.71% in the following 6 years.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Coke market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Blast Furnace

Nut

Buckwheat

Breeze

Dust

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Coke market share and growth rate of Coke for each application, including-

Steel

Foundry Industry

Other

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Coke market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

