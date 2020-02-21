Dental Restorative Market will Expand at a Promising CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025

Global Dental Restoration Market: Snapshot

Dental restoration is an integrated management of oral health that involves restoration of mouth to an esthetic and functional state. The term is used to describe restoring the tooth function by replacing the damaged or missed tooth structure. Replacing the missing tooth with the help of dental implant or other material helps promote the dental health for long term. The common dental restoration procedures includes fillings, crowns, veneers, bridges, and placing the dental implants. Depending on the nature of dental problem, the dentists perform a particular type of dental restoration procedure. The term dental restoration is thus comprised of diagnosis and treatment of conditions affecting the gums, teeth, and maxillofacial area of the body.

Increasing prevalence of dental issues such as losing teeth, tooth decay, and other dental complications, and growing adoption for the dental tourism facilities are the major factors likely to drive the market of dental restoration during the forecast period. However, longer time taken for product approvals from regulatory authorities, and high operational cost of dental implants are expected to restrain the growth of dental restoratives market during 2017-2025.

The report states that the global dental restoration market will expand at a promising CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Dental Prosthetics to Emerge as Most Promising Product Segment

Based on the product type, the global dental restorative market is segmented into restorative equipment, restorative material, prosthetics, and implants. The segment of restorative equipment is further divided into CAD/CAM and dental delivery systems, rotary instruments, light curing equipment, casting devices, mixing devices, dental drills, dental furnace, and articulating equipment, while restorative material segment is further segmented into direct restorative dental material, indirect restorative dental material, biomaterials, bonding materials, and dental impression materials.

Restorative material accounted for highest market share in 2016, wherein direct restorative dental material sub-segment dominated the market. Innovative product launches, and increasing number of dental implantation procedures across the globe are major factors for the dominance of restorative material segment. However, prosthetics segment is estimated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rise in awareness and increase in number of individuals undergoing dental procedures for teeth discoloration, gaps between teeth, misalignment of teeth, and constant innovations in prosthetic technologies being done by key players in the global market.

High Population of Geriatrics Makes Europe Leading Regional Market for Dental Restorations

Geographically, the dental restorative market is segmented into 5 major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is considered to be a leading region in terms of revenue in 2016, which is attributed to the rise in the awareness about technologically advanced dental surgical procedures, and social campaigns for the same by various government organizations and NGOs.

North America is the second most prominent region in 2016, owing to the increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures in the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise in incidence of losing teeth, tooth decay, and other dental complications in the region.

The prominent players operating in the global dental restorative market are DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, BISCO, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SDI Limited, SHOFU Dental, 3M, COLTENE Holding AG, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Zimmer Biomet, and Septodont Holding.

