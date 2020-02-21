Digital Assorting System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Digital Assorting System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Digital Assorting System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Assorting System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Digital Assorting System, or commonly known as Pick-To-Light (PTL) system is an effective poka-yoke mistake proof part picking system.
This report focuses on the global Digital Assorting System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Assorting System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Daifuku
Murata Machinery
SSI SCHAEFER
Dematic
Honeywell
Kardex Group
Sick AG
Knapp AG
Aioi-Systems Co
Swisslog
Vanderlande
ULMA Handling Systems
Hans Turck GmbH
Bastian Solutions
Weidmuller
Banner
CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)
Wenglor Sensonic
Lightning Pick Technologies
ATOX Sistemas
KBS Industrieelektronik
Insystems Automation
Falcon Autotech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Manual
Auto Guided
Market segment by Application, split into
Assembly & Manufacturing
Retail & E-Commerce
Pharma & Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Assorting System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Manual
1.4.3 Auto Guided
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Assorting System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Assembly & Manufacturing
1.5.3 Retail & E-Commerce
1.5.4 Pharma & Cosmetics
1.5.5 Food & Beverages
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Assorting System Market Size
2.2 Digital Assorting System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Assorting System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Assorting System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Daifuku
12.1.1 Daifuku Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.1.4 Daifuku Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Daifuku Recent Development
12.2 Murata Machinery
12.2.1 Murata Machinery Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.2.4 Murata Machinery Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Murata Machinery Recent Development
12.3 SSI SCHAEFER
12.3.1 SSI SCHAEFER Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.3.4 SSI SCHAEFER Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development
12.4 Dematic
12.4.1 Dematic Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.4.4 Dematic Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Dematic Recent Development
12.5 Honeywell
12.5.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.6 Kardex Group
12.6.1 Kardex Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.6.4 Kardex Group Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Kardex Group Recent Development
12.7 Sick AG
12.7.1 Sick AG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.7.4 Sick AG Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Sick AG Recent Development
12.8 Knapp AG
12.8.1 Knapp AG Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.8.4 Knapp AG Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Knapp AG Recent Development
12.9 Aioi-Systems Co
12.9.1 Aioi-Systems Co Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.9.4 Aioi-Systems Co Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Aioi-Systems Co Recent Development
12.10 Swisslog
12.10.1 Swisslog Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction
12.10.4 Swisslog Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Swisslog Recent Development
12.11 Vanderlande
12.12 ULMA Handling Systems
12.13 Hans Turck GmbH
12.14 Bastian Solutions
12.15 Weidmuller
12.16 Banner
12.17 CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)
12.18 Wenglor Sensonic
12.19 Lightning Pick Technologies
12.20 ATOX Sistemas
12.21 KBS Industrieelektronik
12.22 Insystems Automation
12.23 Falcon Autotech
Continued….
