Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market – Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study 2025

Dimethylformamide (DMF) is colorless aqueous organic compound and has the chemical formula (CH3)2NC(O)H. It forms a homogeneous mixture when added to water and other organic compounds. Dimethylformamide is commonly used as solvent in chemical reactions. It is a hydrophilic aprotic solvent and has a high boiling point.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

DMF is primarily used as an industrial solvent as it is easily soluble in water, has a high dielectric constant, is organic in nature, and has a low evaporation rate. A major application of DMF is in the manufacture of plastics and acrylic fibers. DMF is also used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals as a solvent in peptide coupling for peptide synthesis. It also finds application in the development and manufacture of pesticides, films, adhesives, fibers, synthetic leathers, and surface coatings. It is also used as a reagent in the manufacture of aldehydes, the Bouveault aldehyde synthesis process, and Vilsmeier-Haack reaction. It is used as a common and cheap reagent in research laboratories and as an intermediate and an additive in the chemical industry. Major uses of DMF in the laboratory are in near infrared spectroscopy (as it effectively separates and suspends carbon nanotubes), as a standard in proton NMR spectroscopy for the quantitative analysis of a compound which is unknown, as a carbon monoxide ligand, as a solvent in electro spinning, etc.

A surplus in the manufacture of dimethylformamide has been seen in recent years. The production of dimethylformamide in 2017 was more than enough to meet global demand for the next 10 years. This is expected to disrupt the demand-supply gap in the long run, thus leading to a possible decline in prices and restraining the expansion of the market. However, there is also the possibility of older and less efficient plants being closed, in which case producers might achieve better profit margins. Furthermore, pressure from various regulatory bodies such as Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) pertaining to the harmful effects of dimethylformamide on human health due to prolonged exposure is also expected to hamper market expansion.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, Ask for the report brochure here.

Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market: Key Segments

The global dimethylformamide (DMF) market can be segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the global dimethylformamide (DMF) market can be classified into reactant and feedstock. In terms of end-use industry, the global dimethylformamide (DMF) market can be divided into pharmaceutical, electronics, chemical, fiber spinning, and others. The chemical segment can be further categorized into surface coatings, butadiene extraction, and others.

Based on region, the global dimethylformamide (DMF) market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Asia Pacific dominated the global dimethylformamide (DMF) market in 2017 (both in terms of production and consumption), closely followed by North America and Europe. The region is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This can be primarily ascribed to the rise in demand from emerging economies, especially India and China. Four of the world’s largest manufacturers of DMF are Chinese companies, with their production facilities based only in China. These four large players contribute about 44% of the total global production. In terms of consumption, China dominates the global dimethylformamide market (77% of global consumption in 2017). This high demand can be attributed to the increasing demand for acrylic fibers and polyurethane-based products, which is the major end-use application of dimethylformamide (approximately 65-75%). The market in Europe and North America is mature, and the market in the regions is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace or witness a decline in the near future.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition

Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global dimethylformamide (DMF) market include Eastman Chemical, Jiutian Chemical Group, Merck, Chemanol, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Avantor, AK-KIM, Helm AG, A&K Petrochem, J.N.Chemical, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical, BASF, Luxi Chemical Group, Samsung Fine Chemical, and Alpha Chemika.