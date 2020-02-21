Electroplating Equipment Market 2019 New Innovations, Research, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Growth Factor till 2024

Electroplating equipment refers to equipment used for electroplating the surface of articles to achieve corrosion, wear and aesthetics. The equipment used in the electroplating process mainly includes various types of fixing grooves, barrel plating tanks, hangers, hanging baskets and so on. In use, according to different production requirements, there are automatic plating equipment, semi-automatic plating equipment and manual plating equipment.

From the application perspective, the main applications are Automotive, Machinery, Home Appliance, Electronic and Others. Automotive occupies the largest market share (34.29% in 2017) Automotive market.

However, due to the serious pollution caused by electroplating production, many countries (such as China) have introduced a system of restrictions and management in recent years to control the emission of pollutants in the electroplating industry, resulting in a slowdown in sales of electroplating equipment.

In order to cope with this policy, many electroplating products manufacturers have chosen industrial agglomeration, centralized treatment of pollutants discharged, reducing costs and meeting national emission requirements.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electroplating Equipment market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 760 million by 2024, from US$ 670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electroplating Equipment business.

