Fermented Dairy Probiotic Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2028

The global Fermented Dairy Probiotic Market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Fermented Dairy Probiotic Market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Fermented Dairy Probiotic Market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Fermented dairy products are regarded as products consisting of probiotics which offers an array of health benefits. Fermented dairy products are considered to be delivery vehicles for probiotic bacteria. Fermented dairy products are formed through inoculation of culture and enzyme which converts lactose to lactic acid. This inoculation and fermentation process of milk offers diversified product offerings in form of fermented dairy products. Many substances are released during the conversion process such as acetic acid, diacetyl, and acetaldehyde among others which helps to impart characteristic taste and aroma to the products. Ethyl alcohol is also being produced during fermentation process of kefir and koumiss. The most common bacterial strain used for fermentation process are lactobacillus and bifidobacterium. These fermented dairy products not only imparts taste but also provides texture and consistency to certain products such as sauces, dips among others.

Global Fermented Dairy Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Changing consumption pattern among the consumers towards healthy products is contributing to the growth of fermented dairy products market. As these products contains probiotic bacteria which offers broad spectrum of health benefits. The most significant health benefits offered by these products is improved digestibility and the probiotic bacteria present in these products helps to suppress certain pathogens through their antibacterial property. Moreover, lactose intolerant individuals prefer fermented dairy products as they are easy to digest as compared to unfermented milk. Hence, demand for fermented dairy products is being rising in people suffering from lactose intolerance. Thereby, propelling the market growth. Fermented dairy products are also considered to have anti- carcinogenic effect and may protect against certain cancers. Apart from health benefits, fermentation process helps to prolong the shelf life of the dairy products and also enhances the taste and aroma of the products. Hence, versatile properties exhibited by fermented dairy products is attributed to the significant growth of the market.

However, the challenge faced by the fermented dairy products manufacturers are the appropriate selection of culture and enzyme required for the fermentation process of the dairy products. As not all strains helps to extend the shelf life and provides health benefits. Thereby, restraining the market growth. Stringent government regulations in certain countries regarding the permissible strain to be used in the culture for fermentation also hampers the growth of fermented dairy products market.

Global Fermented Dairy Products Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, fermented dairy products market is segmented into:-

Yogurt

Kefir

Cheese

Sour Cream

Buttermilk

Others

On the basis of ingredients, fermented dairy products market is segmented into:-

Culture

Enzymes

On the basis of sales channel, fermented dairy products market is segmented into:-

Modern Trade

Convenient Stores

E-commerce

Other retail formats

Global Fermented Dairy Products Market: Region wise Outlook

The global fermented dairy products market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and, North America. North America accounts for significant market share. With increasing health conscious behaviour and changing consumption pattern is supporting the growth of fermented dairy products market. Europe also accounts for substantial share of the market. Rising interest of the consumers towards therapeutic products in form of inclusion of probiotic bacteria is propelling the market growth. Asia Pacific represents an opportunistic region for the growth of fermented dairy products market. As dairy products are being traditionally fermented but with newer technologies and product innovations consumers are drifting towards commercialized fermented dairy products. Thereby, accelerating the growth of fermented dairy products market.

Global Fermented Dairy Products Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global dairy creamers market includes: Koninklijke DSM NV, Danone, Yotsuba Milk Products Co., Ltd., Chobani, LLC, General Mills Inc., Dairy Manufacturers, Inc., Meadow Foods Limited

