GaAs on Silicon Market -Increase in Deliveries of GaAs on Silicon in Consumer Electronic Applications is driving the Market

GaAs on Silicon Market – Introduction

Silicon is the most commonly used material for semiconductor devices due to its better thermal conductivity, lesser weight, and natural abundance. Also, the popularity of GaAs semiconductors, which are highly valued for their high carrier mobility and optoelectronic applications. Because of these qualities of GaAs, it is used for GaAs on silicon for various applications including LD, LED, microwave circuit, and solar cell applications. Moreover, these are also applicable in high electron mobility transistor, hetero junction bipolar transistor, photo voltaic devices, and other devices.

Indeed, the hetero junction bipolar transistor are use in high-end Wi-Fi receiver and transmitter as well in cellphones applications. The GaAs on silicon is used in various industry including automotive, IT & telecommunications, consumer electronics, and other industries.

GaAs on Silicon Market – Competitive Landscape

WIN Semiconductors Corporation

Founded in 1999, WIN Semiconductors Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan. The company develops, manufactures, and sells GaAs wafers. It offers GaAs monolithic microwave ICs (MMIC) and radio frequency ICs, as well as develops and trades hog farming technology. Additionally, with the help of Gallium Arsenide and Gallium Nitride technology portfolio, the company has developed optoelectronic device production capabilities for manufacturing of semiconductor laser and photodiode products.

Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

Founded in 1995, Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH is headquartered in Freiberg, Germany. The company manufactures semi insulating and semiconducting gallium arsenide substrates for microelectronic and optoelectronic applications.

Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc.

Founded in 2000, Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc. is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, US. The company is engages in the manufacturing of semiconductor. The company originally developed its GaAs metal semiconductor field effect transistors (MESFETs) for low distortion power applications. Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Some of the key players operating in the global GaSa on silicon market with significant developments include E V Group, Ningbo Semiconductor International Corporation, WIN Semiconductors Corporation, Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, United Monolithic Semiconductors, Semiconductor Wafer In., Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc., and Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc. among others.

GaAs on Silicon Market – Dynamics

Increase in Deliveries of GaAs on Silicon in Consumer Electronic Applications is driving the Market

The GaAs on silicon market is primarily driven by the increased deliveries of GaAs on silicon in applications such as industrial consumer electronics and others. Incorporation of advanced features in automobiles such long range and short range automotive radar systems is expected to increase sales of the GaAs on silicon chips during forecast period. In conjunction with the same, GaAs on silicon chips usage in IT and telecommunications, and other similar functions are also witnessing an increase in demand in the market. As a result of these factors, GaAs on silicon market is expected to grow during forecast period. However, the high cost of raw material expected to hinder the growth of the global GaAs on silicon market during forecast period.

Further, the growing popularity of consumer electronics in emerging economies expected increase the adoption of the GaAs on silicon .The investigation and creation of A3B5 epitaxial structures on Si is a rapidly developing trend, this trend is related to the developing solution for the major application in modern functional microelectronics and creating optoelectronic elements of integrated microcircuits based on silicon.