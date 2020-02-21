Global 5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Segments And Key Trends 2019-2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global 5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Research Report 2019”.
This report focuses on 5-Axis CNC Machining Centers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 5-Axis CNC Machining Centers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Haas Automation
Hurco
Makino
Okuma
Shenyang Machine Tools
CMS North America
FANUC
Jyoti CNC Automation
Yamazaki Mazak
Mitsubishi Electric
Siemens AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers
Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Metal fabrication
