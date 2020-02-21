Global Abrasion-resistant Rubber Pipe Market Forecast By End-Use Industry 2019-2025

The global Abrasion-resistant Rubber Pipe market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Abrasion-resistant Rubber Pipe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Abrasion-resistant Rubber Pipe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Trelleborg

Flexicraft Industries

PAR Group

IRP Rubber

Gates Corporation

Sanwa Rubber Industries

Abbott Rubber Company

The Weir Group

Parker Hannifin

Sisa



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible Pipe

Rigid Pipe

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Power

Signal Communication

Others

