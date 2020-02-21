Global Abrasion-resistant Rubber Pipe Market Forecast By End-Use Industry 2019-2025
The global Abrasion-resistant Rubber Pipe market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Abrasion-resistant Rubber Pipe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Abrasion-resistant Rubber Pipe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Trelleborg
Flexicraft Industries
PAR Group
IRP Rubber
Gates Corporation
Sanwa Rubber Industries
Abbott Rubber Company
The Weir Group
Parker Hannifin
Sisa
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Flexible Pipe
Rigid Pipe
Segment by Application
Water Treatment
Power
Signal Communication
Others
