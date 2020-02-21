Global Access Control and Authentication Market: Increasing Security Measures from Governments to Boost Growth
The competitive landscape of the global access control and authentication market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of players with small market shares, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent report. As innovation is the key to enter or sustain in the market, many new players are focusing on the development of innovative products. However, to keep up with the pace of innovation and to stay ahead of current technology curve, big companies are merging with organizations that will give them more resources. Events such as Honeywell acquiring Xtralis and RSI Video Technologies in early 2016 and partnership between Bosch Security Systems with Sony in early 2017 are intensifying the competitive landscape of this industry. Some of the leading companies in the market are Morpho Safran, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, and 3M Company were identified as prominent players in this market.
In the report, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has revealed that in 2013, the global access control and authentication market was valued at US$ 18,723.6 mn. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% from 2014 and 2020 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 49,890.3 mn by 2020.
North America Market Holds Significant Share in Global Market
Developing Technology to assist Control and Authentication Market Sustain its Growth
