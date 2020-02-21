Global Access Control and Authentication Market: Increasing Security Measures from Governments to Boost Growth

The competitive landscape of the global access control and authentication market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of players with small market shares, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent report. As innovation is the key to enter or sustain in the market, many new players are focusing on the development of innovative products. However, to keep up with the pace of innovation and to stay ahead of current technology curve, big companies are merging with organizations that will give them more resources. Events such as Honeywell acquiring Xtralis and RSI Video Technologies in early 2016 and partnership between Bosch Security Systems with Sony in early 2017 are intensifying the competitive landscape of this industry. Some of the leading companies in the market are Morpho Safran, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, and 3M Company were identified as prominent players in this market.

In the report, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has revealed that in 2013, the global access control and authentication market was valued at US$ 18,723.6 mn. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% from 2014 and 2020 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 49,890.3 mn by 2020.

For More Details, Request A PDF Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4344 North America Market Holds Significant Share in Global Market

One of the key applications of access control and authentication solutions, EAC systems occupied the dominant share in the global market in 2014, due to huge demand for security systems from various industrial segments, especially across logistics and transportation. Compared to document readers and ANPR, EAC system is a more technologically advanced segment. However, applications of access control and authentication systems in document reader and ANPR sectors are in the developmental stage and are expected to grow over the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in the number of road accidents is leading to the increased demand for advanced ANPR systems.

As a consequence of 9/11 terrorist attack, the market for electronic access control and authentication has escalated in the North America. Also, due to strict compliance rules and security laws, the North America market dominated the global access control and authentication market in 2013, holding the dominant share. Whereas, Asia Pacific dominated in terms of growth rate due to developing public infrastructure and technological advancements.

Increasing Crimes in Logistics and Transportation to Uplift Global Market

Growing awareness, rising security concerns, and acceptance of technology for security purposes are among the key driving factors of the global access control and authentication market.

Prevention of activities like vandalism in logistics and transportation, trafficking, smuggling, crime, and terrorism are motivating governments from across the world to set strict laws and regulations and enhance security systems. Governments have instigated strict laws for the transportation sector. Moreover, the growing demands from sectors such as education, healthcare, hospitality, and retail are anticipated to boost the growth prospects of the global market. In business organizations, access control and authentication systems find uses across applications areas such as remote diagnostics and configuration, equipment/location identification, user authentication for remote connections, access to network services, and keeping passwords and privileges. The rising set of applications from the enterprise sector is further anticipated to poise the market.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4344 Developing Technology to assist Control and Authentication Market Sustain its Growth

The rising cost of advanced access control and authentication systems may act as a restraint for market growth. However, emerging technologies and innovations are expected to overcome this challenge. Trend for mobility-based solutions are motivating the engineers to build mobile security solutions. However, connecting these devices through the wireless mode is considered insecure by various end-user industries. Nevertheless, manufacturers are continually developing technologically advanced equipment, which is estimated to help the market gain sustainable growth opportunities.

For the report, the market has been segmented as follows:

Product Type

Electronic Access Control (EAC) Biometrics Fingerprint Recognition Facial Recognition Iris Recognition Others Card-based Access Control Smart Cards and Readers Proximity Cards and Readers Others Radio frequency Identification (RFID) Active RFID Systems Passive RFID Systems

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

Document Reader

End-use Industry