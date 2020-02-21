Global Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Market With Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2025

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

The Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders.

This report presents the worldwide Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EOS

Concept Laser

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Breakdown Data by Type

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

