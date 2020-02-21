Global APM Automation Tools Market Growth With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2025
APM automation tools provide performance metrics with baselines for applications and monitor these applications to find out any variance from the baseline. The performance metrics are displayed using data visualization which help in easy identification of any application problem.
Primary driver for APM automation tool is the need for operational efficiency of applications to improve end-user experience. Furthermore, rapid increase in mobile app development to fulfil escalating customer requirements will also contribute to the growth of APM automation tools market. APM automation tools help in reducing the downtime related cost and mean-time-to-repair (MTTR). These advantages are expected increase the demand of APM automation tools.
However, high cost of the software hampers the market growth as most of the SMBs are reluctant in implementing expensive software. Technological issues such as lack of integrated monitoring capabilities and lack of visibility also pose as major challenges in the adoption of these tools.
In 2018, the global APM Automation Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global APM Automation Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the APM Automation Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
