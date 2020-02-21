Global Automotive Power Electronics Market with 19.0% CAGR, to Grow Due to Rising environmental Concerns

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Overview

This report on the global automotive power electronics market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global automotive power electronics market growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue and volume estimates (in US$ Mn & Mn Units), across different geographies. The advent of high frequency and high power switching devices has brought about a comprehensive application of power electronic converters for conversion of energy and motion control. Increasing installations of advanced driver assistance systems, rising preference of vehicle electrifications among power electronics equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers, and stringent automotive safety and security regulations introduced by the government in order to reduce environment pollution are the major driving factors fueling the growth of the market. Rise in demand for electric passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles from the developing economies such as China, India, and the Latin American countries (Brazil and Mexico) is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with electric vehicles is anticipated to hinder the growth of the power electronics market in automotive sector.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Market Segmentation

The automotive power electronics market has been segmented on the basis of electric vehicle, vehicle type and application. Based on electric vehicle, the market has been classified into battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger car (PC) and commercial vehicle (CV). By application vertical, the market is further classified into powertrain and chassis, body electronics, safety & security systems, infotainment & telematics and others.

Geographically, the report is segmented into the automotive power electronics market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries which are covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Scope of Study

The report also includes key industry developments in the automotive power electronics market. The report also covers segment wise, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

This report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of the study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global automotive power electronics market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global automotive power electronics market include Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Ins., Renesas Electyronics Cor., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

The global automotive power electronics market is segmented as below:

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Electric Vehicle

– Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

– Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Cars (PC)

– Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Application

– Powertrain and Chassis

– Body Electronics

– Safety & Security Systems

– Infotainment & Telematics

– Others

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – The U.K

– – Germany

– – France

– – Norway

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– – India

– – China

– – Japan

– – Rest of APAC

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– – GCC

– – South Africa

– – Rest of MEA

– South America

– – Brazil

– – Rest of South America

