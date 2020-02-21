GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN IN GOVERNMENT MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES 2019-2025 WITH LEADING COMPANIES- IBM, SAP, MICROSOFT, ORACLE, DELOITTE AND MORE…
The government’s position in enforcing blockchain-based totally transactions is steadily increasing to enhance business decisions, ease of compliance and regulations management, and decrease the overall costs. Governments contract are also on high demand for the companies. The contracts of government are heavily budget, which they want to complete it properly without any damage. For that blockchain will help governments to find out who has a history of completing contracts on time and on budget.
This report focuses on the global Blockchain In Government status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain In Government development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
SAP (Germany)
Microsoft (US)
Oracle (US)
Deloitte (US)
AWS (US)
Bitfury (Netherlands)
Auxesis Group (India)
Cegeka (Netherlands)
Factom (US)
BTL (Canada)
SpinSys (US)
OTC Exchange Network (US)
Blocko (South Korea)
Symbiont (US)
Brainbot Technologies (Germany)
Guardtime (Estonia)
BigchainDB (Germany)
Somish (India)
RecordsKeeper (Spain)
Intel (US)
Accenture (Ireland)
Blockchain Foundary (Singapore)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Public Transport
Supply Chain
Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain In Government status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain In Government development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
