GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN IN GOVERNMENT MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES 2019-2025 WITH LEADING COMPANIES- IBM, SAP, MICROSOFT, ORACLE, DELOITTE AND MORE…

The government’s position in enforcing blockchain-based totally transactions is steadily increasing to enhance business decisions, ease of compliance and regulations management, and decrease the overall costs. Governments contract are also on high demand for the companies. The contracts of government are heavily budget, which they want to complete it properly without any damage. For that blockchain will help governments to find out who has a history of completing contracts on time and on budget.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain In Government status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain In Government development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Deloitte (US)

AWS (US)

Bitfury (Netherlands)

Auxesis Group (India)

Cegeka (Netherlands)

Factom (US)

BTL (Canada)

SpinSys (US)

OTC Exchange Network (US)

Blocko (South Korea)

Symbiont (US)

Brainbot Technologies (Germany)

Guardtime (Estonia)

BigchainDB (Germany)

Somish (India)

RecordsKeeper (Spain)

Intel (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Blockchain Foundary (Singapore)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Public Transport

Supply Chain

Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain In Government status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain In Government development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

