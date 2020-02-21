Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecasting 2018-2028

The report on Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market is suitably segmented and sub-segmented so that it can shade light on every aspect of market such as type of product, application, and region. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.

Extensive research and development by food products manufacturers has led to innovation of new food ingredients, of late food additives are undergoing extensive research. Increasing demand among consumers regarding the perishable food products with enhance flavour and texture is providing the gateway for new product development among food manufacturers. Butylated hydroxytoluene is one such food additives which, is also known as dibutylhydroxytoluene. Butylated hydroxytoluene is being recognised as chemically derived fat soluble organic compound of phenol that possess excellent antioxidant properties. Butylated hydroxytoluene is a synthetic compound, being widely used in food and cosmetic industry due its food preservative and antioxidant property respectively. Apart from these, butylated hydroxytoluene is being used across various other industries such as chemical, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, electric transformers among others.

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for processed and canned food products among consumers is majorly driving the food additives market. As food additives not only provides flavour, texture and appearance to the food preparation but also helps to enhance the shelf life of the product. Thereby, supporting the market growth of butylated hydroxytoluene. As butylated hydroxytoluene is extensively used as food additives by acting as rancid through oxidation process and prevents the spoilage of food. Owing to this, it is widely being used in manufacturing of wide range of food products such as breakfast cereals, frozen food products, sausages among others. Moroever, butylated hydroxytoluene also finds significant use in cosmetic industry as it helps in the preservation of moisturisers and lipsticks due to its antioxidant properties. Butylated hydroxytoluene is also used in combination with butylated hydroxyanisole in food industry. Hence, offers wide array of application which is propelling the growth of butylated hydroxytoluene market. Apart from aforementioned applications, butylated hydroxytoluene also used commercially in animal feed, electrical transformers, rubber manufacturing and pharmaceuticals among others. Therefore, further fuelling the demand of butylated hydroxytoluene.

However, the safety of butylated hydroxytoluene used as food additive is still questionable. As its extensive use is considered to be associated with liver enlargement and carcinogenic activity. Hence, lack of knowledge among food manufacturers and consumers regarding its harmful side may restrain the market growth of butylated hydroxytoluene market. Moreover, food industry offers wide variety of food additives which are comparatively safer than butylated hydroxytoluene and possess various other properties apart from food preservative. Thereby, affecting the growth prospects of butylated hydroxytoluene market.

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use industry, butylated hydroxytoluene market is segmented into:-

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Petroleum

Electronic

Others

On the basis of functionality, butylated hydroxytoluene market is segmented into:-

Food preservatives

Antioxidant

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market: Region wise Outlook

The global butylated hydroxytoluene market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and, North America. North America holds the major share in the global butylated hydroxytoluene market. Shifting consumer consumption pattern and increasing demand for processed food is driving the butylated hydroxytoluene market in US. However, with possible harmful effects of butylated hydroxytoluene, may affects its growth prospects in Europe. As European food industry is regulated through stringent regulatory laws. Asia Pacific represents potential region for the growth of butylated hydroxytoluene market. Increasing trade flows, greater investment opportunities for food manufavcturers, rising demand for food additives are contributing to the significant growth of butylated hydroxytoluene market.

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global butylated hydroxytoluene market includes: AppliChem GmbH, Eastman, VDH Chem Tech Pvt. Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Oxiris Chemicals S.A., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.,Merck KGaA.,

