Global Chokeberry Market Growth, Evolving Technology, Profit Analysis Trends and Demands 2019 to 2028

Aronia berries are also known as chokeberries and are derived from a genus of deciduous shrubs in the Rosaceae family native to North America. It is used in gummies, ice cream, beer, chili starters, salsa, tea, soft spreads, juices, wine, and jam and medicinal products such as tinctures, extracts, syrup, etc. Aronia berries fruits contain highest amount of antioxidant; therefore used in various supplements and medicinal preparation. The global aronia berries market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to pharmacological and food & beverages industry across the globe over the forecast period.

Global Aronia Berries Market: Dynamics

Growing industries such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food & beverages, and beauty & personal care is expected to fuel the global aronia berries market over the forecast period. The other major factors driving the global aronia berries market include increasing health consciousness among consumers and increasing predominance of lifestyle diseases across the globe. High medicinal benefits of aronia berries such as reducing the risk of influenza, flu, free radical formation, the risk of cancer, cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, risk of circulatory problems, etc. are also some of the important factors driving the global aronia berries market. Whereas, high cost of aronia berries is expected to restrain its growth in developing economies such as the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Companies manufacturing plant based beverages products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing demand for supplements and disease preventive products.

Global Aronia Berries Market: Segmentation

The global aronia berries market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, product form, source, and region. Aronia melanocarpa i.e. black chokeberry is expected to account for relatively high revenue share than other two chokeberries in the global aronia berries market. Among the distribution channel segments, hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to dominate the global aronia berries market. Whereas, e-Commerce segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period in global aronia berries market. On the basis of product form, value added product segment including juice concentrates, chews, shots, capsules, etc. is expected to expand at a significant growth rate the global aronia berries market over the forecast period, attributed to changing lifestyle of the consumers in the region and high demand for convenience food with high health benefits. Among the source segments, conventional segment is expected to dominate the global aronia berries market. Whereas, organic segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period in global aronia berries market.

Based on the product type, the global aronia berries market is segmented into:

Aronia prunifolia (Purple Chokeberry)

Aronia melanocarpa (Black Chokeberry)

Aronia arbutifolia (Red Chokeberry)

Based on the distribution channel, the global aronia berries market is segmented into:

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Based on the form, the global aronia berries market is segmented into:

Whole Berries

Value Added Products

Based on the source, the global aronia berries market is segmented into:

Conventional

Organic

Global Aronia Berries Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global aronia berries market is fragmented into seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America aronia berries market is expected to dominate global berries extract market in terms of revenue share over the forecast period as the berries are native to North America followed by Western Europe aronia berries market, attributed to increasing demand for berries and new products. It is most frequently consumed in Eastern Europe. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively significant growth rate in the global aronia berries market over the forecast period, owing to high growth rate of food and beverages industry in the region. The Middle East & Africa is expected to represent a low opportunity in the global aronia berries market, owing to the moderate economic, agricultural and industrial development, high price, and low popularity for the aronia berries in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global aronia berries market is positive over the forecast period.

Global Aronia Berries Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global aronia berries market include Cedar Gardens LLC, Bellbrook Berry Farm, B.T. Aronia Farm, Sawmill Hollow Family Farm, OPG Medic, Microstructure Sp. z o.o., P.P.H.U. Bio Juice, GreenField Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., TECOFOOD sp. z o.o., and Mae’s Health and Wellness, LLC.

