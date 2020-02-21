Global Decorative Lighting market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025
WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Decorative Lighting Market Research Report 2019”.
Global Decorative Lighting market 2019-2025
Decorative lighting can provide general illumination for an entire room, focus on a small area for task or hobby lighting, or be used to accent other lighting and provide additional ambiance. Most decorative lighting can be either hardwired or plugged into an outlet and some can run on battery or solar power.
Smart lighting systems is increasing in residential places as they offer control over lighting products. Smart lighting systems also integrate the concept of the Internet of Things (IoT), as it helps the customers control the lighting products through the apps installed on their mobile devices.
One driver in the market is growing demand for energy-efficient decorative lighting products. globally, customers seek lighting products that utilize less energy, are long-lasting, and incur low electricity bills. Therefore, growing awareness of energy-efficient lighting products through government initiatives and distinct activities encourage the importance of energy conservation.
The global Decorative Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Decorative Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Decorative Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Decorative Lighting are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The key players covered in this study
Acuity Brands
Generation Brands
General Electric Company
Maxim Lighting
Signify Holding
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ceiling Lighting
Wall Lighting
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Decorative Lighting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Decorative Lighting market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Decorative Lighting market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Decorative Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Decorative Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Decorative Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Decorative Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stationary Decorative Lightings
1.4.3 Trailer-Type Decorative Lightings
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Decorative Lighting Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants
1.5.3 Chemical Plants
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Decorative Lighting Market Size
2.2 Decorative Lighting Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Decorative Lighting Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Decorative Lighting Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Decorative Lighting Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Decorative Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Decorative Lighting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Decorative Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Decorative Lighting Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Decorative Lighting Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Decorative Lighting Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Decorative Lighting Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Decorative Lighting Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Decorative Lighting Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Decorative Lighting Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Decorative Lighting Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Decorative Lighting Market Size by Application
………………………………
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
