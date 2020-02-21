GLOBAL DIGITAL BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES 2019-2025 WITH LEADING COMPANIES- CAPGEMINI, HCL TECHNOLOGIES, HGS, IBM, ORACLE, GOOGLE AND MORE…
Digital Business Transformation Market
Digital transformation is the change associated with the application of the digital technology in all the aspects of the human society. This enables new types of innovations and creativity in specific domains rather than simply enhancing and supporting traditional methods. This report focuses on the global Digital Business Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Digital Business Transformation development in United States, Europe and China. The output of the industry is intangible in nature and can be quantified in terms of the magnitude of value added to the organization. The future trajectory of the industry is quite lucrative as the dependency exhibited by the business enterprises on these services is on a rise.
The key players covered in this study
Capgemini
HCL Technologies
HGS
IBM
Oracle
Google
Dell
Adobe
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
CA Technologies
LTI
Wipro
Sopra Steria
SAP
Arvato
Swiss Post Solutions
Mphasis
WNS
EXL Service
Genpact
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Education
Retail
IT and Telecom
Logistics and Transportation
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Business Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Business Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
