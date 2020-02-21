Global Digital Step Attenuators market Outlook – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Digital Step Attenuators Market Research Report 2019” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Global Digital Step Attenuators market 2019-2025

An attenuator may be defined as an electronic device, which can reduce the power of a signal without distorting its waveform. Attenuators are passive devices, which are made from simple voltage divider networks. For measuring signals, attenuator pads or adapters are used for lowering the amplitude of a signal by a known amount to enable measurements or for protecting the measuring device from signal levels that might damage it. Attenuators are also used for matching impedance by lowering apparent standing-wave radio (SWR). Digital step attenuators are used for controlling the amplitude of an RF or analog signal. They are used in receivers and transmitters to provide gain control. Digital step attenuators consist of a digital control circuitry that is integrated with an RF attenuator core and are used in applications such as 3G and 4G cellular base stations, point-to-point nodes, repeaters, and T&M equipment.

Mobile data consumption is increasing exponentially due to the growing smartphone ownership, the expansion of wireless infrastructure, and the vast adoption of mobile video. Smartphones are the most popular connected devices due to their enhanced performance, the low cost of high-performing devices, and the expansion of cellular networks in the emerging markets. The increasing demand for mobile data traffic is one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the digital step attenuators market, since broadband telecommunication systems such as base transceiver stations and microwave radio devices require digital step attenuators.

The digital step attenuators market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several international, regional, and local players. Private players in the market focus on developing innovative technologies to improve the performance parameters. Since the market is not capital-intensive and the market will witness the entry of new players in the coming years. Moreover, the market’s high growth potential will also encourage more start-ups and large firms to enter this digital attenuator market, which will in turn, intensify the competitive environment among the players.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the digital step attenuator market since regions such as India and China dominate the mobile industry. Established wireless service providers are developing dedicated products and are also focusing on microwave radio systems. Moreover, their extensive focus on developing compact products and modular for small size applications will also contribute to the growth of this digital attenuator market in APAC.

The global Digital Step Attenuators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Step Attenuators are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Peregrine Semiconductor

Qorvo

Skyworks Solution

Honeywell International

IDT

MACOM

Vaunix Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital interface

Parallel interface

Serial interface

Serial & Parallel interface

Serial & Parallel Control interface

Market segment by Application, split into

Cable TV

Wireless infrastructure

Defense and aerospace

T&M

Microwave radio

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digital Step Attenuators market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Digital Step Attenuators market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Step Attenuators market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Digital Step Attenuators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Step Attenuators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Digital Step Attenuators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

