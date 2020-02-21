Global Dong Quai market is expected to witness increased growth rates of Revenue and CAGR Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global Dong Quai Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Dong Quai market 2019-2025

Dong Quai is a traditional Chinese medicinal herb obtained from the Angelica Sinensis plant. It is also known as female ginseng in many regions due to its traditional use to treat women reproductive system related problem. Dong Quai is grown in high altitude and cold regions of China, Korea, and Japan. Dong Quai is widely used for its health wellness effect upon consumption such as menopausal symptoms, heart diseases, amenorrhea, high blood pressure, and male and female reproductive system related problems. The dong quai market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for traditional medicine across the globe. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the dong quai market owing to its traditional market in the region and large consumer base for natural remedial products.

The dong quai market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for traditional medicine globally. Also, herbal supplements are at rising with increase in sedentary lifestyle more and more people are sifting through supplement diet to overcome daily requirements of nutrients and maintaining proper functionality of body. Dong quai tea is expected to expand rapidly over geographies as medicinal and herbal tea segment is increasing globally. Increasing demand for organic of things across food and beverage sector is anticipated to fuel demand for organic dong quai over the forecast period.

The global Dong Quai market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dong Quai are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Amax NutraSource

Bio Botanica

Carrubba

Organic Herb

Naturex

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology

Symrise

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Powder

Tincture

Dried Roots

Market segment by Application, split into

Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dong Quai market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dong Quai market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dong Quai market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dong Quai manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dong Quai with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Dong Quai submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

