Global Door Frame market is expected to witness increased growth rates of Revenue and CAGR Forecast 2025

Global Door Frame market 2019-2025

Doors are an integral part of building a structure. A Door can’t be directly installed in wall, it needs a structure to hold it. That structure is door frame. Door frame is essentially a frame that supports the door. Door frames are of prime importance when security is the concern, often overlooked. The sturdiness of the whole door structure depends on its very foundation i.e. its frame. No matter how heavy the door is if the lock is installed in flimsy frame it can easily be kicked down by someone intending to do so. Locks and dead bolts rely on the door jamb support. Thus choosing the right frame is an important part of ensuring that the doors are securely attached. The most commonly used door frames are wooden frames. Wood is the cheapest and fastest available material for making door frames. Wood is vulnerable to splintering and weakens over time. It can break under pressure. Door frame materials are classified by ability to transfer heat into and out of a house. Metal being an excellent conductor of heat can easily act as a very effective thermal bridge. Whereas on the contrary, wood being an insulator does a pretty good job of keeping heat in or out of the house. A basic door frame consists of two jambs and the lintel. Jambs run vertically parallel on either side of the door and lintel forms the crosspiece at the top and the sill forming part of the threshold on the floor. Different shapes and materials can alter the strength of the door frame. Rectangular door frames offer a strong support structure. Changes in the wrong places can make the frame weaker.

Infrastructural development along with growing improvement and repair demand on global scale, in residential and commercial sectors will drive the global door frame market. Housing and commercial construction markets will further drive the demand. Continuous efforts are being made for environment friendly and recyclable profiles. It is expected to drive the global door frame market share. Due to low maintenance and operation cost, these profiles are being actively adopted. Factors like demographic development, macroeconomic situation, available income and nation real estate market influence the demand of door frames directly or indirectly.

The global Door Frame market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Door Frame volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Door Frame market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Door Frame are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Andersen

Formosa Plastics

Jeld-Wen

Masonite International

Pella

VELUX

YKK AP

Fortune Brands Home & Security

The Marvin

Ply Gem

Harvey Building Products

Therma-Tru Doors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wood

Aluminium

Hollow Steel

Hollow Steel Filled With Grout

Vinyl

Fiberglass

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Door Frame market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Door Frame market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Door Frame market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Door Frame manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Door Frame with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Door Frame submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Door Frame Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stationary Door Frames

1.4.3 Trailer-Type Door Frames

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Door Frame Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants

1.5.3 Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Door Frame Market Size

2.2 Door Frame Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Door Frame Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Door Frame Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Door Frame Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Door Frame Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Door Frame Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Door Frame Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Door Frame Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Door Frame Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Door Frame Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Door Frame Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Door Frame Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Door Frame Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Door Frame Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Door Frame Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Door Frame Market Size by Application

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

