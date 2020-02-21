Global Drinkable Peanut Powder market Business Prospects, Development Status, Upcoming Opportunities and Growth Forecast
WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Research Report 2019”.
Global Drinkable Peanut Powder market 2019-2025
Drinkable peanut powder is a product that is prepared by crushing roasted peanuts, in order to remove natural oils. The remaining particles are then grounded into fine powder that contains 85% less fat and 50% fewer calories in comparison to regular peanut butter. Consumers prefer plant-based proteins over animal-based proteins. Demand for healthy beverages is significantly high, especially for drinkable peanut powder products. This is attributed to high protein content and health benefits that drinkable peanut powder products offer. Thus, food manufacturers are developing peanut powder-based beverages that are rich in protein and low in fat content with fewer calories. Governments of various countries support production of organic, natural, and non-GMO foods and beverages. The inclination of consumers towards nutritious and functional foods and beverages has created a positive platform for drinkable peanut powder, due to its plant-based natural protein content. The global Drinkable Peanut Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drinkable Peanut Powder are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803173
The key players covered in this study
The J.M. Smucker
Golden Peanut And Tree Nuts
Santa Cruz
Bell Research
Peanut Butter
The Tru-Nut
Sukrin
Protein Plus
BetterBody Foods
Nutrinity Foundation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Soluble (Powder)
Insoluble (Particle)
Market segment by Application, split into
Super Market & Hypermarket
Departmental Stores
Online Retailing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803173
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Drinkable Peanut Powder market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Drinkable Peanut Powder market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Drinkable Peanut Powder market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Drinkable Peanut Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Drinkable Peanut Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Drinkable Peanut Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stationary Drinkable Peanut Powders
1.4.3 Trailer-Type Drinkable Peanut Powders
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants
1.5.3 Chemical Plants
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size
2.2 Drinkable Peanut Powder Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Drinkable Peanut Powder Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Drinkable Peanut Powder Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Drinkable Peanut Powder Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Drinkable Peanut Powder Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Size by Application
………………………………
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)