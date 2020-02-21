Global Drinkable Peanut Powder market Business Prospects, Development Status, Upcoming Opportunities and Growth Forecast

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Drinkable Peanut Powder Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Drinkable Peanut Powder market 2019-2025

Drinkable peanut powder is a product that is prepared by crushing roasted peanuts, in order to remove natural oils. The remaining particles are then grounded into fine powder that contains 85% less fat and 50% fewer calories in comparison to regular peanut butter. Consumers prefer plant-based proteins over animal-based proteins. Demand for healthy beverages is significantly high, especially for drinkable peanut powder products. This is attributed to high protein content and health benefits that drinkable peanut powder products offer. Thus, food manufacturers are developing peanut powder-based beverages that are rich in protein and low in fat content with fewer calories. Governments of various countries support production of organic, natural, and non-GMO foods and beverages. The inclination of consumers towards nutritious and functional foods and beverages has created a positive platform for drinkable peanut powder, due to its plant-based natural protein content. The global Drinkable Peanut Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drinkable Peanut Powder are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

The J.M. Smucker

Golden Peanut And Tree Nuts

Santa Cruz

Bell Research

Peanut Butter

The Tru-Nut

Sukrin

Protein Plus

BetterBody Foods

Nutrinity Foundation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soluble (Powder)

Insoluble (Particle)

Market segment by Application, split into

Super Market & Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retailing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Drinkable Peanut Powder market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Drinkable Peanut Powder market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Drinkable Peanut Powder market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Drinkable Peanut Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drinkable Peanut Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Drinkable Peanut Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

