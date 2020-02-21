Global Drug Eluting Beads market 2025:Advanced Technologies,In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Research Report 2019”.

Drug eluting bead is a therapy for the treatment of hypervascuarized tumours. Drug eluting bead allows for embolization and local release of chemotherapy in the treatment of hepatic malignancy through the intra-arterial delivery of microscopes. Drug eluting bead provides an alternative therapeutic option in unresectable tumours. Drug eluting beads are widely used in primary and liver dominant metastatic disease of the liver. Drug eluting beads improves the safety and efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The drug eluting bead is given through the catheter directly to the liver tumor. Giving chemotherapy with the bead is more beneficial, as the chemotherapy is gradually released from the beads. Slowly released chemotherapy from the bead destroys the tumor over a greater period of time. Drug eluting beads are new embolic agents that allows the continuous release of chemotherapeutic agents.

The global drug eluting beads market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases. Increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of drug eluting beads therapy is also expected to drive the growth of the global drug eluting beads market. However, lack of skilled physicians is expected to restrain the market growth.

The global Drug Eluting Beads market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drug Eluting Beads volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drug Eluting Beads market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug Eluting Beads are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Biocompatibles

BTG International

Merit Medical Systems

CeloNova BioSciences

ABK Biomedical

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Surefire Medical

Terumo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oncozene Beads

Quadra Sphere

LC Beads

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Research Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Drug Eluting Beads market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Drug Eluting Beads market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Drug Eluting Beads market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Drug Eluting Beads manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drug Eluting Beads with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Drug Eluting Beads submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stationary Drug Eluting Beadss

1.4.3 Trailer-Type Drug Eluting Beadss

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants

1.5.3 Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drug Eluting Beads Market Size

2.2 Drug Eluting Beads Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Drug Eluting Beads Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Drug Eluting Beads Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Drug Eluting Beads Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drug Eluting Beads Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Drug Eluting Beads Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Drug Eluting Beads Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Drug Eluting Beads Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Drug Eluting Beads Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Drug Eluting Beads Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Drug Eluting Beads Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Drug Eluting Beads Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Drug Eluting Beads Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Drug Eluting Beads Market Size by Application

………………………………

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

