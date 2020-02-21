Global Effervescent Products market Strategic Employment, Economy, Prominent Players Analysis with Global Trends and Traders
Global Effervescent Products market 2019-2025
Pharmaceutical products can be administered in different forms of delivery such as nasal, oral, topical, or injectable. A study found that swallowing tablets was often difficult, especially for the very young or very old. To overcome this critical health issue, pharmaceutical companies have turned to user-friendly alternatives such as chewable tablets, lozenges, orally disintegrating granules, and effervescent tablets. These formulations are more convenient, improve accessibility, extend the company product line and extend the product lifespan. Effervescent tablets consist of high amounts of active pharmaceuticals and can be easily consumed in a single dosage, as opposed to multiple doses.
North America is the largest regional contributor to the effervescent products market as the continent has a number of factors in its favor. Effervescent tablets account for a lion’s share of more than 70% of the North America effervescent products market by product form throughout the forecast period. Effervescent tablets represent a potential market opportunity of approx. US$ 15.7 Bn in North America by the end of the study period making it well worth the while of major players in the effervescent products market.
The global Effervescent Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Effervescent Products are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The key players covered in this study
Reckitt Benckiser
GlaxoSmithKline
Bayer
Nuun
UPSA Laboratories
Herbalife
Sanotact
Hermes
Iceberg Labs
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pharmaceuticals
Functional Foods
Dental Products
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmacy
Drug Store
E-Commerce
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Multi-level Marketing Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Effervescent Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Effervescent Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Effervescent Products market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Effervescent Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Effervescent Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Effervescent Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Effervescent Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stationary Effervescent Productss
1.4.3 Trailer-Type Effervescent Productss
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Effervescent Products Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants
1.5.3 Chemical Plants
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Effervescent Products Market Size
2.2 Effervescent Products Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Effervescent Products Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Effervescent Products Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Effervescent Products Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Effervescent Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Effervescent Products Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Effervescent Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Effervescent Products Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Effervescent Products Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Effervescent Products Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Effervescent Products Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Effervescent Products Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Effervescent Products Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Effervescent Products Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Effervescent Products Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Effervescent Products Market Size by Application
………………………………
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
