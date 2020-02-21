Global Electric Trace Heating Market Size, Share, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Electric Trace Heating Market Research Report 2019” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Global Electric Trace Heating market 2019-2025

The electric trace heating is an insulated assembly, which runs the length of select surfaces, subsurface or pipes to ensure the targeted areas do not dip below freezing point . Applications of electric trace heating systems depend on essentially three different factors — processes, size of operation and requirements of the industries. Heat may be applied to keep chemicals and fluids in liquid state, enable pumping by reducing the viscosity of the liquid and prevent hydration of gases brought about by the change in pressure of gases across pipelines, etc.

Increasing automation and industrialization in many countries is one of the major drivers for the electric trace heating market. Moreover, increasing demand for permanent heating solutions as well as increased emphasis on reducing operational cost will trigger the replacement of previously installed heating systems in industries. This will affect the growth of the electric trace heating market positively during the forecast period.

The global Electric Trace Heating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Trace Heating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Trace Heating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Trace Heating are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Special Systems And Technologies(SST)

Thermon

Bartec

Eltherm

Heat Trace

Chromalox

Urecon

BriskHeat

Supermec

Emerson

Pentair

Anhui Huanrui Heating Manufacturing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Self-Regulating

Constant Wattage

Mineral Insulated

Series Resistance & Skin Tracing

Market segment by Application, split into

Petrochemical Industry

Electric Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Trace Heating market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electric Trace Heating market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Trace Heating market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Trace Heating manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Trace Heating with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Electric Trace Heating submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

