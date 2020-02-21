Global Feed Phosphate Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast till 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Feed Phosphate Market Research Report 2019” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Global Feed Phosphate market 2019-2025

Phosphates are derived from phosphate rock and is considered as an essential nutrient for effective performance of various functions including growth, repair, lactation and reproduction. These products are incorporated into the diets of animals and are mixed with commercial animal food such as fodder and other premixes for the effective results. These products promote better heath and prevents diseases including rickets during the poultry production. High prevalence of animal diseases owing to improper diet and lack of essential nutrients in the body will drive the market growth. High economic growth accompanied with consumer willingness to spend on quality meat products such as pork, poultry and beef owing to high content of protein, vitamins and minerals is promoting the usage of meat consumption mainly in Asia Pacific region. Growing consumer preferences of youth population towards non-vegetarian diet in India, Indonesia and China will support the market growth. China is the largest pork producer in world, producing nearly half of the world’s pork. Also, rising demand for processed meat products which are generally beef, chicken and pork based, owing to hectic schedule of consumers are expected to drive the market growth.

The global Feed Phosphate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Feed Phosphate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

ADDCON

BASF(Germany)

BIOMIN Holding(Austria)

Corbion(Netherlands)

Eastman Chemical(USA)

Impextraco(Belgium)

Jefo Nutrition(Canada)

Kemin Industries(USA)

Novus International(USA)

Perstorp Holding(Sweden)

Trouw Nutrition(Netherlands)

Selko Feed Additives(Netherlands)

Yara International(Norway)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monocalcium Phosphate

Tricalcium Phosphate

Dicalcium Phosphate

Ammonium Phosphate

Defluorinated Phosphate

Market segment by Application, split into

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Swine

Pet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Feed Phosphate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Feed Phosphate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Feed Phosphate market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Feed Phosphate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Feed Phosphate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Feed Phosphate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

