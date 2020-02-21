Global Food-grade Alcohol market is anticipated to witness Significant Growth Prospects with rising CAGR by 2025
Food-grade Alcohol also known as fermented distilled liquor, mainly using potato, Cereals, sugar as raw material after cooking, saccharification, fermentation and processing for food industry using aqueous alcohol, its flavor is divided into four parts: color, flavor and taste, and also refers to the content of distilled liquor in the aldehyde, acid, ester, alcohol and the four main impurities, different tastes and gas will make different flavor liquor. The global sales of Food-grade Alcohol in 2016 have been over 11641.9 K MT; the gross margin was 17.52%. Food-grade Alcohol was mainly produced in China, which it takes 55.15% in 2016. Followed by North America, it takes 16.81% .
Currently, Food-grade Alcohol has many applications and its demand is increasing enormously with the growing industries related to its applications. And the Food & Beverages occupy the largest share, which was 51.74% in 2016. As the application of Food-grade Alcohol in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals takes the lowest part, and its will be still the small in the future. The technology of the Food-grade Alcohol is not difficult. And the majority of the manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food-grade Alcohol are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The key players covered in this study
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill
MGP Ingredients
Jiangsu Huating Biotechnology
RoquetteFreres
Fonterra Co-operative
Cristalco
Grain Processing
Wilmar International
Manildra
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sugarcane & Molasses
Grains
Fruits
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Food
Beverage
Health care & Pharmaceuticals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Food-grade Alcohol market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Food-grade Alcohol market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Food-grade Alcohol market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Food-grade Alcohol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Food-grade Alcohol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Food-grade Alcohol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stationary Food-grade Alcohol s
1.4.3 Trailer-Type Food-grade Alcohol s
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants
1.5.3 Chemical Plants
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Food-grade Alcohol Market Size
2.2 Food-grade Alcohol Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Food-grade Alcohol Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Food-grade Alcohol Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Food-grade Alcohol Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Food-grade Alcohol Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Food-grade Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Food-grade Alcohol Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Food-grade Alcohol Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Food-grade Alcohol Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Food-grade Alcohol Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Food-grade Alcohol Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Food-grade Alcohol Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Food-grade Alcohol Market Size by Application
………………………………
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
