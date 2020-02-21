Global Fraud Analytics Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
Global Fraud Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Fraud Analytics – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database
Fraud can be defined as an illegal activity that is intentional and uses misrepresentation to produce a financial gain to an individual or an organization. Fraud analytics helps in analyzing various forms of stored data and gathered information and in converting them to actionable insights, thereby to detect fraud and take necessary actions required.
In 2018, the global Fraud Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fraud Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
FICO
Oracle
SAS Institute
Dell EMC
Fair Issac
BAE Systems
DXC Technology
SAP
ACI Worldwide
Fiserv
ThreatMetrix
NICE Systems
Experian
LexisNexis
Get Free Sample Report of Fraud Analytics Market@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4009601-global-fraud-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Predictive Analytics
Customer Analytics
Social Media Analytics
Big Data Analytics
Behavioral Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunication
Government/Public Sector
Healthcare
Real Estate
Energy and Power
Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fraud Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fraud Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fraud Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Complete report with Comprehensive table of [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4009601-global-fraud-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fraud Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Predictive Analytics
1.4.3 Customer Analytics
1.4.4 Social Media Analytics
1.4.5 Big Data Analytics
1.4.6 Behavioral Analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fraud Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecommunication
1.5.3 Government/Public Sector
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Real Estate
1.5.6 Energy and Power
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fraud Analytics Market Size
2.2 Fraud Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fraud Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Fraud Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fraud Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fraud Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Fraud Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Fraud Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fraud Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fraud Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fraud Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…………………….
Also Read
Global Marketing Analytics Software Market Research Report
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)