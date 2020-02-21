Global Generator Market to Power at 7.1% during 2017-2025

Global Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market: Overview

The growing power demand from commercial, domestic, and industrial sectors in developing economies, poor electrification rate in Sub-Saharan Africa, and recent natural calamities in North America are the major factors for growing sales of prime/stand-by power generators around the globe. Generators provide back-up power and classified into prime power and stand-by gensets. Generators runs on different types of fuels such as gasoline, diesel, natural gas, LPG, and others including bio-fuels. Most of the generators (up to 20 kVA) are small gensets and majorly used for back-up power requirements. These small gensets of power rating up to 20 kVA can be classified into stationary and portable generator type. Generators (up to 20 kVA) can be classified in to four power ratings such as 5 kVA, 5-10 kVA, 10-15 kVA, and 15-20 kVA. These gensets of different power ratings are used in residential, commercial, industrial, and telecom sectors according to the power requirements. These gensets in conjugation with main power supply provides back-up power during the time of power fluctuations by the help of self-start-up & shut-down functions.

Global Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market: Prevailing Trends

Most of the generators (Up to 20 kVA) available around the globe runs on variety of fuels which includes gasoline, diesel, natural gas, LPG, and other fuel types among which diesel fuel occupies the biggest market share of the generator (Up to 20 kVA). Most of the small gensets of power rating 5-10 kVA are based on gasoline as these do not provides high power output and used in small residential and commercial sectors. Gasoline is expensive to use in a long run, it produces low compression power, and also have safety and storage issues. Majority of the gasoline based generators are used in residential and commercial industry verticals as these segments have less power requirements as compared with industrial and telecom segments. On other hand diesel based gensets require low maintainace, and have lesser storage and safety constraints as compared with gasoline. Diesel based generators have high compression ratio and high power output which makes them suitable for high power ratings output gensets. Natural gas based generators are cheaper in cost as compared to diesel gensets and runs on cheaper source of fuel. Cost of natural gas is much lower as compared to diesel and gasoline around the globe. It also produces less toxic gases when compared with gasoline and diesel fuel. Growing environmental regulations regarding emissions and noise would help natural gas gensets market in the forecasted period. Natural gas based gensets require high maintainace and continuous supply of natural gas which makes them expensive to use in a long term basis.

Generators (Up to 20 kVA) are small gensets which are used for back-up power requirements. These gensets are classified into portable and stationary gensets. Most of the gensets (up to 20 kVA) are of portable type attributed by their high flexibility in usage and transportation as compared with stationary gensets. Stationary gensets are generally high in power ratings (between 10-20 kVA) which requires special platforms and exhaust system during installation. Price of stationary gensets is much higher as compared with portable gensets. Growing natural gas pipeline infrastructure in developing economies and developed natural gas pipeline infrastructure in developed economies would also help to propel the market for natural gas based portable and stationary gensets around the globe during the forecasted period.

Global Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market: Scope of Report

The report estimates and forecasts the Generator (Up to 20 kVA) market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Units) & revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Generator (Up to 20 kVA) market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the Generator (Up to 20 kVA) market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes production scenario of Generator (Up to 20 kVA) and global import- export analysis.

The report includes Porters Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the Generator (Up to 20 kVA) market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, World Bank, GSM Association (GSMA), Bloomberg Energy Finance, Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNctad), International Energy Agency (IEA), BORGEN Magazine (For Projects in Middle East & Africa), International Energy Agency (IEA), company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis teams expertise and market understanding.

Global Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market: Key Segments

The study provides a comprehensive view of the Generator (Up to 20 kVA) market by dividing it into Generator (Up to 20 kVA) by power rating, by fuel type, by generator type, by end use, and geography segments. The Generator (Up to 20 kVA) market by power rating has been segmented into below 5 kVA, 5-10 kVA, 10-15 kVA, and 15-20 kVA segments. The fuel type segment is divided into gasoline, diesel, natural gas, LPG, and others sub segments. The generator type segment is divided into stationary and portable sub segments. The end use segment is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and telecom sub-segments. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of Generator (Up to 20 kVA) in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Global Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market: Competitive Outlook

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global Generator (Up to 20 kVA) market. Key players profiled in the report are Yamaha Motor Corporation, Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., Caterpillar Inc., Honda Siel Power Products Ltd., Mahindra Powerol, KOEL Green, and Generac Holdings. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global Generator (Up to 20 kVA) market has been segmented as follows:

Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market By Power Rating

Up to 5 kVA

5 to 10 kVA

10 to 15 kVA

15 to 20 kVA

Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Natural Gas

LPG

Others

Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market By Generator Type

Stationary

Portable

Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Telecom

Generator (Up to 20 kVA) Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

