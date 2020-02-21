Global Industrial Laser Market: Fiber Laser Product to Witness Maximum Demand

Global Industrial Lasers Market: Overview

The industrial lasers are being used in various application. However, there has been a rise in the use of industrial laser in material processing. As material processing involves drilling, cutting, welding, etc., these all processes require a high-power industrial laser. Owing to the increasing demand for high-power fiber laser sheet metal cutters and the rise in the volume of manufacturing of smartphone component with ultrafast-pulse is resulting in the growth of industrial laser market. Moreover, industrial lasers are also a vital component in the automated material processing system. Also, there has been a rise in the use of equipment that are controlled using sensors and devices, hence, industrial lasers are also being developed using new technologies.

Laser-based manufacturing in the automotive sector is also gaining traction and lasers are being used on a large scale for welding and cutting of car body. With the increase in the use of laser in various application, manufacturers of industrial lasers are producing innovative laser technology that can offer flexibility, reduce production time, and available at a lower cost. 3D laser technology is also emerging in the industrial lasers market and increasing number of manufacturers are focusing on developing 3D laser technology with advanced features.

Global Industrial Lasers Market: Scope of Study

The report offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the overall industrial lasers market including the factors focusing on the market dynamics such as trends, drivers, factors hampering growth and opportunities. The report also provides Porters five force analysis and SWOT analysis along with the market attractiveness analysis. An In-depth study of the market provides useful insights on the factors influencing market growth both on the regional as well as global basis.

Market opportunity analysis has also been provided. Developments in the industry including the major events that took place in the past and upcoming events during the forecast period which are expected to affect the global industrial lasers market has also been provided. The report also offers details on the regulatory scenario for new technologies in the market. Mergers and acquisitions and partnerships have also been highlighted in the report. Methodologies adopted by manufacturers and strategies are also given in the report.

Global Industrial Lasers Market: Market Segmentation

Considering the wide scope of the global industrial lasers market, the report provides in-depth and segment-wise analysis. The global industrial lasers market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industries, application, power type, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into CO2 lasers, fiber lasers, solid state lasers, and others. On the basis of end-use industries, the segmentation includes medical, defense, oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, automotive, electronics, and other industries. By application, the market is segmented into marking, micrometrials, and macromaterials. Meanwhile, on the basis of power type, the market includes high power, medium power, and low power.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The forecast for each region has been provided for the year 2017-2026, on the basis of product type, end use industry, application, and power type. The report also provides CAGR in form of percentage and revenue share for each segment.

Global Industrial Lasers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also offers an in-depth analysis on the key market players in the global industrial lasers market such as IPG Photonics, TRUMPF, Coherent, Hypertharm Inc., Clark MXR, Calmar Laser Inc., Apollo Instruments, Amonics Ltd., Han’s Laser Technology, and 3 SP Technologies S.A.S.

