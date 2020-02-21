Global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing Market Trends And Segments 2019-2025
Metalworking machinery manufacturing market industry includes companies manufacturing machines such as cutting tools, metal cutting and metal forming machine tools, metalworking machinery accessories, rolling mill machinery, assembly machinery, fabricating machines, Industry molds, conversion or straightening equipment, special dies, tools, jigs, and fixtures.
China was the largest country in the market accounting for around 23% of the total market.
In 2018, the global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
TRUMPF
Amada
Kennametal
Komatsu
Okuma
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fixture Manufacturing
Machine Tool Manufacturing
Industry Mold Manufacturing
Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing
Machine Tool Accessory Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Manufacture
Industriay
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
