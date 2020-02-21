Global Pet Wearable market 2025: Geographic Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers Details and Future Growth Forecast

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Pet Wearable Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Pet Wearable market 2019-2025

Smart pet tracking is a connected solution that provides security to pets. Smart pet tracking powered by pet wearable devices allows pet parents keep a tab on their pet’s activity and location from the smartphone application. Millions of households are using these devices for their pets as the cost of these devices and the cost of remote monitoring services are inexpensive. Also, technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, and Wi-Fi are used to provide tracking and monitoring solutions in pet wearable market. Global positioning system (GPS) technology embedded in pet wearable devices can provide efficient and accurate information for tracking animals. A few pet tracker devices are embedded with a speaker that enables the pet parent to remotely provide voice instructions to the pet whenever required.

Growing interest for security & wellbeing of pets, and ongoing developments in mapping portals with the infiltration of smart devices will stimulate the GPS enabled devices in the pet wearable market. Wearable technology is changing the lives of both pets and their owners, with mobile apps at the center of the industry. From GPS tracking to RFID implants, the usage of mobile apps and wearable technology in pet industry is providing innovative security and safety solutions to owners and their pets.

The global Pet Wearable market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pet Wearable volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pet Wearable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pet Wearable are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Binatone Global

Cybortra Technology

FitBark

Garmin

KYON

Garmin International

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Collar

Smart Camera

Smart Harness

Smart Vest

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Behavior Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Identification and Tracking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Pet Wearable market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Pet Wearable market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pet Wearable market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Pet Wearable manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Wearable with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Pet Wearable submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pet Wearable Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stationary Pet Wearables

1.4.3 Trailer-Type Pet Wearables

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pet Wearable Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants

1.5.3 Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pet Wearable Market Size

2.2 Pet Wearable Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pet Wearable Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Pet Wearable Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pet Wearable Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pet Wearable Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Pet Wearable Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Pet Wearable Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Pet Wearable Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pet Wearable Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pet Wearable Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Pet Wearable Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Pet Wearable Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Pet Wearable Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Pet Wearable Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Pet Wearable Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Pet Wearable Market Size by Application

………………………………

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

