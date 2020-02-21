Global Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging Market Prediction and Analysis Offered By New Study
Polyamide is emerging as material-of-choice for food packaging companies mainly owing to its excellent barrier properties against gas, flavor, and aroma loss. In recent years, the potential of the nylon barrier packaging market is impacted by the growing popularity of this in specialty packaging, especially in food, healthcare, and consumer goods industries. Their application in multilayer food packaging helps in preservation of odors and flavors of foodstuffs. Growth prospects of providers of polyamide (nylon) barrier pivot on the rising demand for biaxially oriented nylon. Polyamide resins are increasingly being utilized in flexible packaging for perishable food items owing to its attractive chemistries, apart from the outstanding barrier to oxygen and chemicals. The multi-billion dollars market is likely to gain substantially from 2019 to 2025 from constant strides in barrier packaging industry.
Barrier packaging is the most common type of packaging used to protect food stuff.
Global Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging.
This report researches the worldwide Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Schur Flexibles Group
Amcor
Charter Nex Films
ALPLA-Werke
Celplast Metallized Products
Daibochi Plastic
DuPont
Mondi
RPC Group
Berry Plastics
Printpack
Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Bags and Pouches
Stand-Up Pouch
Tray Lidding Film
Forming Webs
Other
Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Food Industry
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Others
Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyamide (nylon) Barrier Packaging :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
