Global Programmable Stage Lighting Market to rise at a CAGR of 7.0% by 2026

According to a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global programmable stage lighting market is demonstrating a competitive vendor landscape, thanks to the presence of a large pool of participants. The degree of competition within this market is expected to increase substantially in the years to come, owing to the continual launches of innovative products. Altman Lighting Co., Guangzhou Yajiang Photoelectric Equipment Co. Ltd., PR Lighting Ltd., Chauvet & Sons Inc., Martin Professional, Guangzhou GTD Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., ADJ Products LLC., Clay Paky S.p.A., Brand Lighting, ROBE lighting s. r. o., and Robert Juliat are some of the key vendors of programmable stage lighting products across the world, reviewed in this research study.

As per the study, the global market for programmable stage lighting, which stood at US$1.19 bn in 2016, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.0% during the period from 2018 to 2026 and increase to a value of US$2.29 bn by the end of the period of the forecast. LED lights have been reporting a higher demand than any other type of programmable stage light and are expected to continue on the same path over the next few years. Strip lights have surfaced as the most favored product in this market and are projected to remain so in the years to come. North America led the global market in 2016 with a share of nearly 50%. Researchers anticipate the regional market to retain its position over the period of the forecast.

Advancements in LED Technology to Support Market’s Growth

“The demand for programmable stage lights has increased significantly over the last two decade, thanks to the rising usage of such lights across the world for music events, stage shows, live in concerts, premier clubs, conference rooms, bars, theme parks, shops, and architectural environments,” says an analyst at TMR.

The market is likely to gain remarkably from the significant advancement in the LED technology over the next few years. The augmenting demand for smart wireless lighting controls is also expected to contribute positively to the growth of this market in the years to come, report the market study.

Availability of Cheap Lighting Products to Reflect Negatively on Market

On the other hand, the availability of cheap lighting products, especially in emerging economies, may limit the growth of the worldwide market for programmable stage lights in the near future. However, the shift of consumers in these regions towards LED-based programmable stage lighting is anticipated to normalize the impact of these restraints over the forthcoming years, states the research report.

Key Takeaways:

LED lights have been reporting a higher demand than any other type of programmable stage light.

Strip lights have surfaced as the most favored product in this market.

The global programmable stage lighting market has been segmented into:

By Light Type

Laser Light

LED Light

Halogen

Others

By Product Type

Moving Head Lights

Strip Lights

PAR Can Lights

Others

By Application

Entertainment Places

Theatres

Others

By Technology