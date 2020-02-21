Global Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Technology for 3D Printing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Selective laser sintering (SLS) is an additive manufacturing (AM) technique.It uses a laser to sinter powdered material such as nylon & polyamide, aiming the laser at points in space defined by a 3D model, agglutinating the material together to create a solid structure.
with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Technology for 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Technology for 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3D Systems, Inc
OBJECTIVE3DINC
Beam-it
Materialise
Laser Prototypes Europe Ltd.
SPI LASERS LIMITED
Stratasys DirectInc.
Proto LabsLtd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Nylon Materials
Glass-filled Nylon Materials
SOMOS (Rubber-like) Materials
Truform (Investment Casting) Materials
Metal Composite Materials
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Production Parts
Functional Prototyping
ECS Ducting
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Technology for 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Technology for 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Technology for 3D Printing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
