Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market: Demand for Consumer Appliances to Play Pivotal Role in Development, finds TMR

The top three players in the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market are Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, and SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd., states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a research report. In 2015, these companies held a collective share of 87.7%. The leading companies operating in the global market for semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment are incessantly focusing on activities relating to research and development to keep pace with the constantly evolving semiconductor industry. The market is likely to witness a significantly high competition over the years ahead. The leading vendors are likely to get into less mergers and acquisitions keeping in mind the consolidated nature of the market. On the other hand, in order to give rise to lucrative opportunities in the future, the players are likely to extremely focus on research and development activities.

According to a TMR analyst, “The global market for semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment is projected to rise at a 7.7% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. In 2016, rising from a valuation of US$4.02 bn, the market is likely to be of worth US$7.28 bn by the end of 2024.” Based on equipment, the market was led by the rotary wafer etching systems segment in 2015 owing to the rising use of wafer cleaning and processing devices in the production of several smart gadgets. Region-wise, the global market for semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment is likely to be reigned by Asia Pacific over the course of the forecast period, closely trailed by North America. The growth of the market in these regions can be attributed to the growing demand for consumer electronic appliances.

Market to Benefit from Proliferating Demand for Single Wafer Processing

One of the center advocates of minifab operations is the utilization of single wafer preparing. Administrators are moving in huge numbers towards the minifab, which permits the diminishment of process durations for a great deal of procedures. It makes utilization of hydrogen fluoride and ozonized water in its use of single turn preparing innovation to do as such, making single wafer processing the best driver for the worldwide semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market. The worldwide semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is additionally finding a strong pace of advancement through the blasting demand for printed gadgets. This section of the semiconductors industry is making waves as far as advancement endeavors and demand because of its predominance more than a few sorts of traditional gadgets in various industry verticals. This is likewise making a stunning volume of interest for semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment over the world.

Players to Face Difficulties Because of Cost Related Issues

The worldwide semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is as yet an issue for a considerable measure of new contestants and additionally little and even medium-sized players to extend their part in it. The substantial cost of foundation is the main issue in charge of a lower generation volume and player enthusiasm, as putting forward in the worldwide semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market requires a huge measure of beginning speculation, as well as support, and innovative work endeavors. This is a particularly high need worry in rising economies where players may essentially not have the capacity to bear to manage themselves in the market.

Speedier improvement is the place a considerable lot of the main players in the worldwide semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market are looking to for answers, and many of them have discovered a few. One of the main elements anticipated that would acquire more open doors for the players in this market is the presentation of new predominant materials.

Key segments of the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market:

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Product Type

Auto Wet Stations

Scrubbers

Single Wafer Processing Systems

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Technology

Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology

Etch Cleaning Technology

Front Side Up Cleaning Technology

Others

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Equipment Type

Rotary Wafer Etching System

Manual Wet Batch System

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by End Use