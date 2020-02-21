GLOBAL SPORTS FISHING EQUIPMENT MARKET 2018 SEGMENTATION, DEMAND, GROWTH, TREND, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Sports Fishing Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sports Fishing Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Sports fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Newell (Jarden Corporation)
Globeride(Daiwa)
Shimano
Rapala VMC Corporation
Weihai Guangwei Group
Dongmi Fishing
RYOBI
Pokee Fishing
Cabela’s Inc.
Eagle Claw
Humminbird
St. Croix Rods
Gamakatsu
Tica Fishing
DUEL(YO-ZURI)
Tiemco
Preston Innovations
Beilun Haibo
AFTCO Mfg.
O. Mustad & Son
Okuma Fishing
Barfilon Fishing
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Rods, Reels and Components
Line, Leaders
Lures, Files, Baits
Terminal Tackle
Electronics
By End-User / Application
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Newell (Jarden Corporation)
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Globeride(Daiwa)
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Shimano
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Rapala VMC Corporation
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Weihai Guangwei Group
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Dongmi Fishing
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 RYOBI
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Pokee Fishing
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Cabela’s Inc.
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Eagle Claw
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Humminbird
12.12 St. Croix Rods
12.13 Gamakatsu
12.14 Tica Fishing
12.15 DUEL(YO-ZURI)
12.16 Tiemco
12.17 Preston Innovations
12.18 Beilun Haibo
12.19 AFTCO Mfg.
12.20 O. Mustad & Son
12.21 Okuma Fishing
12.22 Barfilon Fishing
