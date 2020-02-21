GLOBAL SPORTS FISHING EQUIPMENT MARKET 2018 SEGMENTATION, DEMAND, GROWTH, TREND, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2018 Global and China Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

The Sports Fishing Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Sports fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’s Inc.

Eagle Claw

Humminbird

St. Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

O. Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

By End-User / Application

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Continued….