Global Weather Radar Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Weather Radar Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Weather Radar Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Weather Radar market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Weather Radar market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
In 2017, the global Weather Radar market size was 160 million US$ and it is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Honeywell
Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC)
Selex ES GmbH
EWR Weather Radar
Vaisala
Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd.
China Electronics Corporation
Toshiba
GAMIC
China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airborne Weather Radar
Land-based Weather Radar
Market segment by Application, split into
Meteorology & Hydrology
Aviation Sectors
Military
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Weather Radar Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Weather Radar
1.1 Weather Radar Market Overview
1.1.1 Weather Radar Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Weather Radar Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Weather Radar Market by Type
1.3.1 Airborne Weather Radar
1.3.2 Land-based Weather Radar
1.4 Weather Radar Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Meteorology & Hydrology
1.4.2 Aviation Sectors
1.4.3 Military
2 Global Weather Radar Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Weather Radar Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Honeywell
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Selex ES GmbH
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 EWR Weather Radar
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Vaisala
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd.
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 China Electronics Corporation
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Toshiba
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 GAMIC
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC)
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Weather Radar Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Weather Radar Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Weather Radar Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Weather Radar Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Weather Radar in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Weather Radar
Continued….
