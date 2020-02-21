Growth of Cobalt Products Market In Global Industry : Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025
The global Cobalt Products market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cobalt Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cobalt Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Vale (BR)
Sherritt International (CA)
Glencore International AG (Switzerland)
ENRC(Switzerland)
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.(US)
Grammy(CN)
China Metallurgical(CN)
Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd(CN)
Yunnan Copper Group(CN)
Jinchuan Group Co., LTD(CN)
Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN)
Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD(CN)
Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD(CN)
Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD(CN)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sintering of Cobalt
Cobalt Alloy
Cobalt Salt
Segment by Application
Battery Materials
Super Heat Resistant Alloy
Tool Steel
Hard Alloy
Magnetic Materials
